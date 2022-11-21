U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

Quantitative Investment Management Firm Versor Releases New White Paper Identifying Merger Arbitrage Strategies as an Effective Approach to ESG Impact Investing

·4 min read

NEW YORK , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versor Investments ("Versor"), a quantitative investment management firm focused on alternative investment strategies, today announced the release of a newly published white paper titled "Merger Arbitrage and ESG Impact Investing." The paper is co-authored by Versor Partners Deepak Gurnani, Ludger Hentschel and Neetu Jhamb. The trio represent over 60 years of combined investment management experience.

As ESG has become more prominent across the financial industry, investors have sought out companies and managers with clearly articulated ESG strategies. Investors and managers alike understand the unique importance of ESG metrics within investment strategies, but there is a lag in both adoption of ESG practices, and in many investment strategies, significant hurdles before true progress in ESG scores are realized. Merger arbitrage strategies, as the paper explains, offer an exception.

The methodology for the paper was based on 1,991 announced mergers with market values over $500 million during the period of January 2003 to May 2022. There were 685 targets and 1,368 acquirers with available ESG scores. Scores were based on data from Refinitiv.

Versor's research found that merger arbitrage strategies produced large increases in ESG scores in a very short time frame. Key findings from the paper include:

  • On average, the ESG scores for merger targets rise by about 57% from one year before the merger to one year after completion of the merger. The improvements are similar for the overall ESG scores, the environmental scores, the social scores, and the governance scores.

  • A sophisticated merger arbitrage investment strategy, which actively weights deals based on predictions about deal returns and risks, increased ESG scores by about 63%, on average.

  • The sophisticated merger arbitrage strategy produced higher returns than the simple strategy.

  • For merger arbitrage, there is no evidence that large expected ESG improvements are associated with lower returns, unlike traditional ESG approaches.

Mr. Gurnani said, "It is not enough to prioritize ESG if there is no way to deliver on that promise. Though the financial sector has thoroughly embraced the importance of ESG, few strategies demonstrate meaningfully improved ESG score changes within a desirable timeframe. The merger arbitrage space represents a noteworthy exception."

Mr. Gurnani continued, "Because of the unique dynamics associated with mergers, firms on both sides of the transactions are able to specifically target ESG priorities quickly and efficiently. We are not aware of other investment strategies that generate similarly large ESG improvements over similarly short time frames. Importantly, the large, rapid, ESG score improvements achieved through merger arbitrage strategies contrast sharply with the uncertain and slow improvements of strategies that only invest in firms with above-average ESG scores. That standard approach supports the status quo rather than making firms markedly better in terms of ESG."

­­­­Versor Investments, well known for quantitative research, has published over 30 white papers available to investors via the Athenaeum library section of its website. The "Merger Arbitrage and ESG Impact Investing" paper is available here. Versor's previous paper on the strategy is titled, "The Environment for Merger Arbitrage: 2021" and can be found here.

Versor has been investing in merger arbitrage strategies for over 5 years. The firm employs an active fundamental approach combined with a systematic implementation process employing machine learning technologies. The strategy invests in announced merger deals across the US, Canada, UK and Europe and capitalizes on the spread between a company's current share price and its acquisition price. Deals are sized based on predictions about deal returns and risk.

About Versor

Versor Investments is a quantitative investment boutique focused on delivering uncorrelated alternative strategies to institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, Versor's leadership experience in quantitative investing extends over 25 years. Using a scientific, research-driven framework to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns, Versor has two business lines: Hedge Funds and Risk Premia. For more information on Versor, see https://versorinvest.com/.

Media Contacts
Steve Bruce / Mary Beth Grover
ASC Advisors
(203) 992-1230
sbruce@ascadvisors.com mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantitative-investment-management-firm-versor-releases-new-white-paper-identifying-merger-arbitrage-strategies-as-an-effective-approach-to-esg-impact-investing-301684225.html

SOURCE Versor Investments

