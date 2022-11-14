U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.36
    -15.57 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,766.87
    +19.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,200.68
    -122.65 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.59
    -11.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.73
    -1.23 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0315
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    +0.0500 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0099 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5850
    +1.8300 (+1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,575.10
    -71.62 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.15
    +15.87 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.61
    +71.57 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Quantitative Method Stands as the Most Preferred Method for Scenario Planning - GoodFirms Survey 2022

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodFirms, a globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report, "Scenario Planning - Objectives, Benefits, and Methods of Application". It attempts to identify and analyze the objectives, benefits, types, application methods, and challenges in scenario planning. The research aims to explore a range of possible future probabilities to help organizations make more informed strategic decisions and upskill their scenario planning initiatives.

Scenario Planning
Scenario Planning

"75.7% of organizations said their scenario planning addresses situations like data loss or data corruption."

The study highlights how scenario planning helps forecast future scenarios and gauge the scenario's effect on businesses. It also discloses how it assists business leaders in drawing up a plan and preparing for business adversities that may arise due to changes in the current scenario.

Scenario planning integrates a range of factors, from government stability, commodity prices, federal interest rates, and pace of technology to consumer trends, population growth, etc. The research reveals that scenario planning and forecasting differ in how they are executed, approached, and communicated.

Key elements of scenario planning are objectives, drivers of change, narratives, strategies, and risk of opportunities.

GoodFirms surveyed global organizations regarding the objectives of their scenario planning initiatives. Uncertainty mitigation (81.4%) was the top reported objective of scenario planning. The other reported objectives are accurate budget and resources allocation (57.5%), competitive advantage (44.1%), better future forecast (34.2%), enhanced decision-making (33.6%), unhampered organizational performance (27.8%), and continued growth (19.1%).

The research also unveils the need for scenario planning to simulate possible future scenarios- in context with TUNA (Turbulence, Uncertainty, Novelty, Ambiguity). It also disclosed the benefits of scenario planning, such as: driving strategic thinking/practice, gauging the possibilities, enhancing decision-making, and improving knowledge about the organization and its future growth.

68.4% of organizations asserted reviewing their scenario planning once a year.

Research also reveals the different methods of scenario planning used by organizations depending on their goals. 1.3% of the surveyees mentioned Quantitative scenario as the most widely used scenario planning method. Other methods include strategic management plans(47.8%), operational scenario(32.5%), 4 Archetypes (31.1%), shell method (27.8%), 2X2 matrix (17.5%), Interactive management (15.5%) , and normative scenario (14.5%) .

Other scenario planning methods highlighted by the study are Firecracker scenario planning tools, La prospective, and hybrid scenario planning.

Further, the research identifies the benefits achieved from the scenario planning initiative, such as minimized supply chain issues, optimal operating expenses, balanced headcount in the company, protection from government scrutiny/regulatory penalties, and increased margins and revenues. Other benefits include: Identifying the drivers of change in the environment, developing a flexible strategy, communicating effectively, and identifying opportunities for improvement.

The research also analyzes the adverse situations addressed in scenario planning strategy of organizations like 75.7% of organizations are prepared for any data loss/corruption situation. 62.7% are ready for insider threats, 61.2% can handle supply chain disruption, 56.5% have included ransomware threat situations in their scenario plans.

In addition, the research explores the biases of scenario planning, where 67.1% of businesses completely neglect low-probability scenarios. About 25.4% of surveyed organizations suffer from stability bias and assume that the future will look like the past only. Identifying high-priority scenarios and allocating adequate resources for them are top challenges in scenario planning reported by global leaders.

GoodFirms concludes that businesses can approach scenario planning to understand the range of potential future outcomes by tracing all underlying business models and thrive during uncertain circumstances by developing differently.

Key Findings:

  • 14.5% of organizations take a longer view for their scenario planning and review it after five years.

  • CEOs and their subordinates are responsible for scenario planning in 61.5% of organizations.

  • In 32.1% of organizations, the Board of Management is responsible for scenario planning.

  • 47.8% of surveyed organizations use the strategic management plan method to conduct scenario planning.

  • 32.5% of surveyed organizations use the operational scenario method.

  • 32.1% of organizations deploy 4 Archetype methods for scenario planning.

  • 44.2% of C-suite executives claim that scenario planning has minimized supply chain issues.

  • Scenario planning helped 31.1% of organizations in lowering their operating costs.

  • 31.9% of businesses put too much emphasis on situations that are unlikely to happen

  • 25.4% of businesses assume the future will look like the past.

About Research:

GoodFirms Survey-"Scenario Planning - Objectives, Benefits, and Methods of Application" was conducted between 15th Sept 2022 and 21st Sept 2022. The survey queried selected organizations across the world on their scenario planning initiatives, methods, experience, and challenges. A total of 210 responses were collected.

To read and download more research articles by GoodFirms, click here.

If you wish to participate in GoodFirms' future research studies, register your name and company details with GoodFirms.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C -based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new-age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide reviews & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Media Contact:
Rachael Ray
(360) 326-2243
rachael@goodfirms.co
https://www.goodfirms.co

GoodFirms (PRNewsfoto/GoodFirms)
GoodFirms (PRNewsfoto/GoodFirms)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantitative-method-stands-as-the-most-preferred-method-for-scenario-planning--goodfirms-survey-2022-301676952.html

SOURCE GoodFirms

Recommended Stories

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 'That's What Ended Up Breaking It': Vitalik Buterin Tells Benzinga What Broke FTX, Why Solana, Ethereum Didn't Fail

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took a dig at FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried over his donations to political leaders and said donating large amounts to politicians is what ended up breaking the cryptocurrency exchange. In an apparent jab at U.S. regulators, Buterin also said FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and the location was chosen in part due to a lack of a regulatory framework, such as the one which exists in the United States. See Also: $600M In Crypto Mysteriously Flow Out From FTX Wa

  • Binance, Huobi Block FTT Deposits After $400M Worth of Tokens Unexpectedly Released

    The tokens were illicitly released from FTT’s main deployer address.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Arista Networks, AudioCodes and TESSCO

    Arista Networks, AudioCodes and TESSCO have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • The Three Cryptocurrencies Placed High By Most Traders Are Bitcoin, Stellar, and Dogeliens

    The only task expected of you right now is; to sit tight and make yourself comfortable while we make a ride through these highly placed cryptocurrencies, including Dogeliens (DOGET).

  • Sorrell's S4 Capital defies tech turmoil to maintain momentum

    Martin Sorrell said his digital ad group S4 Capital had maintained momentum in a third quarter marked by disappointing results from major platforms including Alphabet's Google and Facebook's Meta. "The prospects for Alphabet, Meta, Amazon in particular, and for TikTok are not as good as they were - there has been a slowing of growth - but it continues to be pretty strong," he told Reuters on Monday. "And then the other side of it, in technology services and digital transformation, most of the prognostications of that are around growth of 20 to 25% over the next four or five years, so we think we're well positioned to take advantage of both those things."

  • Binance CEO Zhao Pushes for Crypto Self-Custody; Trust Wallet Token Soars 80% to Record

    "Self-custody is a fundamental human right," Zhao tweeted, persuading people to use Trust Wallet to take complete control of their coins.

  • WhatsApp updates privacy policy to get ready for new features

    WhatsApp has updated its European privacy policy to make way for new features. The updates include new parts of the policy for new updates such as its Communities service, details of how it will interact with wearables such as Facebook’s Ray-Ban glasses, and avatars. A previous update to WhatsApp’s privacy policy was incredibly controversial, and led to reports that it was providing private information to parent company Meta.

  • Binance halts FTT deposits, CEO says

    FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday, was engulfed in more chaos on Saturday when the crypto exchange said it had detected unauthorized access and analysts said hundreds of millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". "(Binance) has stopped FTT deposit, to prevent potential of questionable additional supplies affecting the market.

  • Solana-Based Serum May Have Been Compromised During FTX Hack, Fork Completed And 'Community Is Moving Forward'

    Serum (CRYPTO: SRM), a decentralized exchange software built in the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ecosystem, may have been compromised when the hacking of bankrupt FTX occurred on Saturday. A new report shows that FTX had $8.9 billion in liabilities before it filed for bankruptcy and $900 million in liquid assets, which included $2.2 billion of Serum. FTX announced that the exchange had been hacked on its official Telegram message. As a result, more than $600 million in cryptocurrency vanished from the F

  • FTX Hack Sparks Revolution at Serum DEX as Solana Devs Plot Alameda's Ouster

    Developers are scrambling to create a new version of the on-chain liquidity hub that has no ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s burning empire.

  • AMD sits on a ‘key ingredient for market share gains,’ analyst says in upgrade

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were looking to extend their recent rally Monday as one analyst weighed in with an upbeat view of the company's recently debuted data-center chips.

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Says It Didn't Order FTX to Reopen Local Withdrawals

    Crypto exchange FTX was not required to allow Bahamas-based customers to withdraw their funds, a local financial regulator said Saturday.

  • AMC, APEs, lead meme stock rally. CEO Adam Aron says AMC will still accept crypto

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and the company’s AMC Preferred Equity Units continued their rally before opening bell on Monday, climbing 12.2% and 11.2%, respectively. Fellow meme stock GameStop Corp.’s (GME) stock rose 2.3% before opening bell, after ending Friday’s session up 4.9%. Movie theater chain and meme stock darling AMC (AMC) reported its 12th consecutive quarterly loss last week, sending the company’s stock falling 7.7% last Wednesday.

  • Iraq Seeks Stable Oil Prices as It Rebuilds, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, seeks to keep oil prices near current levels to ensure market stability as the country rebuilds, according to new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are

  • First Mover Asia: Extreme Fear Hits Crypto as FTX Hack Makes Bad Situation Worse. What Comes Next?

    Bitcoin just had its worst week since the aftermath of the Terra blockchain's collapse. PLUS: Sam Reynolds takes a fresh look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case against Ripple, where a 2018 SEC official’s speech motes may prove crucial.

  • Trade Global Payments While Its Value Is Down to Earth

    The company is Global Payments Inc. . This is an Atlanta-based payments technology company provides software and services to approximately four million merchant locations and more than 1,350 financial institutions across more than 170 countries. In the parlance of payment transactions, the company is known primarily as a merchant acquirer, processing card payments on behalf of merchants.

  • Should You Contribute to a Non-Deductible IRA?

    Non-deductible IRAs are particularly attractive for people who are restricted by income limits in how much money they can put away for retirement.

  • Goldman Is Hiring in the Middle East to Tap Deals, Fund Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Futures Pare Drop as Yields Keep Traders Wary: Markets WrapGoldman Sachs Group Inc. is expanding across the Middle East as growing foreign interest and positive economic factors prompt a boom in dealmaking and a flow o