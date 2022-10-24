U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Quantix Receives Gold Safety Award from Dow at Annual Conference

·2 min read

The company received several additional safety and service awards from long-time customer, Dow

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it received four awards from Dow during its annual North America Road Conference in early October.

Quantix (PRNewsfoto/A&amp;R Logistics)
Quantix (PRNewsfoto/A&R Logistics)

The Quantix Liquid Transportation Division received the Gold Safety Award, S4TAR Award and the Above and Beyond Award. This is the second year in a row a Quantix division received the Gold Safety Award. Quantix's 3PL Solutions Division received the Silver Safety Award.

The annual conference and awards ceremony recognizes road carriers for their dedication to safety and service with handling Dow materials. Receiving the Gold Safety Award means the Quantix Liquid team had no serious, moderate or minor carrier-caused transportation incidents from July 2021-July 2022. The Silver Safety Award means the carriers provided by 3PL Solutions had no serious or moderate incidents and no more than one carrier-caused minor incident.

"Our teams work hard every day to ensure safety is at the forefront of all business activities," said David Perry, President, Liquid Division at Quantix. "We appreciate that Dow takes the time to recognize carriers for the importance of safety and are proud to be the recipient of four of its awards this year."

"Dow takes safety very seriously, and we look to work with carriers who prioritize it in the same way we do," said Lori Pavlish, Senior Transportation Safety and Security Manager at Dow. "That includes adhering to stringent industry standards such as the American Chemistry Council's Responsible CareⓇ initiative. Dow and our partners have set the bar high for safety excellence, and rewarding our carriers for their work in this regard is equally important to us and them."

The S4TAR award evaluates performance in the areas of safety, sustainability, social responsibility and service. This past year, Quantix has set forth a sustainability initiative including multi-year environmental goals including converting 25% of its last mile and drayage fleet to alternative fuel by 2030.

"Quantix continually invests in safety programming including training, education and incentive programs for our employees, and we are committed to building our operations around sustainable practices," said Chris Ball, President and CEO at Quantix. "Being recognized by Dow for our success in these areas is a huge honor."

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 60 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantix-receives-gold-safety-award-from-dow-at-annual-conference-301656275.html

SOURCE Quantix

