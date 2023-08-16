Quantum Computing Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$4.64m (loss narrowed by 9.1% from 2Q 2022).

US$0.069 loss per share (improved from US$0.17 loss in 2Q 2022).

Quantum Computing EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 44%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 36%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 142% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Software industry in the US.

The company's shares are down 5.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

