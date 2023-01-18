U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Quantum dots market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global quantum dots market size is estimated to grow by USD 5842.61 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Quantum dots market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Quantum dots market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Quantum dots market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the material (cadmium-based and cadmium-free), product (displays and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth of the cadmium-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cadmium-based quantum dots are widely used in bioimaging owing to their broad UV excitation, narrow emission, strong photoluminescence (PL), and high photostability. They also cost less and work well in proof-of-concept and demonstration applications. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global quantum dots market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global quantum dots market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased demand for display and the early adoption of quantum dot technology in applications such as healthcare and automotive are driving the growth of the quantum dots market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Quantum dots marketMarket Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increased demand for optimized devices.

  • The demand for optimized devices with better performance and high resolution is increasing in consumer electronics and communications industries.

  • This is leading to the development of screens that offer higher resolutions and consume less power.

  • Quantum dots are widely used in display systems as they provide richer color resolution, better color purity, a highly immersive high-dynamic-range (HDR) experience, and superior energy efficiency.

  • With growing consumer demand for large and high-resolution displays, the demand for quantum dots will increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Increasing adoption of quantum dots in optoelectronics is identified as the major trend in the market.

  • Electronic device manufacturers are focusing on developing quantum dot-based 4K and 8K LED LCD TVs.

  • The use of quantum dots enhances LCD backlighting and leads to more vivid colors and an improved color gamut.

  • Also, quantum dots with LCDs provide color richness, quality, and contrast equal to that of OLED but at a less price.

  • All these benefits are increasing the use of quantum dots in optoelectronics, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The lack of raw material availability is one of the key challenges hindering the market growth.

  • Manufacture of quantum dots require rare earth materials such as cadmium, selenium, zinc, and indium.

  • There are a limited number of vendors who deal with these raw materials as they are very expensive and difficult to obtain due to their scarcity.

  • The limited availability of these raw materials are hindering the growth of the global quantum dots market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this quantum dots market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the quantum dots market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the quantum dots market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the quantum dots market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of quantum dots market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The semiconductor IP market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,978.77 million. The growing demand for mobile computing devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as integration and verification problems of semiconductor IP may impede the market growth.

  • The low-voltage MOSFET market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,851.7 million. The increased investments in data centers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the scaling MOSFETs to smaller dimensions may impede the market growth.

Quantum Dots Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.34%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5842.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Core Quantum Technologies, Crystalplex Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Merck KGaA, Nano Research Elements Inc., Nanoco Group plc, Nanosys Inc., Neither Hisense USA Corp., NNCrystal US Corp., Ocean NanoTech LLC, OSRAM GmbH, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Materials Corp., Quantum Solutions UK, RANVOUS Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiQD Inc., and XTPL S.A.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global quantum dots market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Material

  • 6.3 Cadmium-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cadmium-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Displays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Applied Quantum Materials Inc.

  • 12.4 Core Quantum Technologies

  • 12.5 Crystalplex Corp.

  • 12.6 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.7 Merck KGaA

  • 12.8 Nano Research Elements Inc.

  • 12.9 Nanoco Group plc

  • 12.10 Nanosys Inc.

  • 12.11 NNCrystal US Corp.

  • 12.12 Ocean NanoTech LLC

  • 12.13 OSRAM GmbH

  • 12.14 QD Laser Inc.

  • 12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 12.17 XTPL S.A.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-dots-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301723122.html

SOURCE Technavio

