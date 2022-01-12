U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.75
    +1.53 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1451
    +0.0078 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0079 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5290
    -0.7810 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,050.95
    +1,277.93 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.31
    +39.99 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Share Retirement of 19,382,676 Common Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Quantum Energy, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Retirement of 19,382,676 Common Shares

Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC: QEGY) (&#x00201c;Quantum&#x00201d;) announces the return and retirement of 19,382,676 common shares, which reduces the Company&#x002019;s outstanding common shares to 30,455,943 from 49,838,629 common shares. Quantum is an energy-focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements and other raw materials to produce magnetic and associated energy-related products -www.qegy.energy.
Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC: QEGY) (“Quantum”) announces the return and retirement of 19,382,676 common shares, which reduces the Company’s outstanding common shares to 30,455,943 from 49,838,629 common shares. Quantum is an energy-focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements and other raw materials to produce magnetic and associated energy-related products -www.qegy.energy.
Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC: QEGY) (“Quantum”) announces the return and retirement of 19,382,676 common shares, which reduces the Company’s outstanding common shares to 30,455,943 from 49,838,629 common shares. Quantum is an energy-focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements and other raw materials to produce magnetic and associated energy-related products -www.qegy.energy.

Company Reduces Outstanding Shares by 39% to 30,455,943 Common Shares

WASHINGTON and HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC: QEGY) (“Quantum”) announces the return and retirement of 19,382,676 common shares, which reduces the Company’s outstanding common shares to 30,455,943 from 49,838,629 common shares.

The Company completed settlement agreements with four former officers and directors, and one former affiliate shareholder of the Company, resulting in the retirement of 19,382,676 of the Company’s common shares.

Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “These confidential settlement agreements and common share retirements represent the significant and substantial work of our securities attorneys and the executive management of the Company. Special recognition to our CFO Mr. William Westbrook for all of his hard work on this subject matter over the last 8 months.”

The Company also announces the resignation of Jeffrey Mallmes from his position as Director from our Board of Directors effective January 3rd, 2022. A related 8-K filing will be completed today.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has filed an action in the United States District Court of the State of Nevada against defendants John Suprock and PSC Advisors, LLC, an entity controlled by John Suprock. The complaint alleges breach of implied covenant of good faith & fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and breach of contract. The Company is seeking the return of 3.4 million shares of its common stock, legal fees, and monetary damages. See: 2:21-cv-02184-JAD-BNW Quantum Energy Inc. v. PCS Advisors LLC et al.

Will Westbrook, Quantum CFO, stated, “the Company will continue to aggressively pursue the rights of the Company as well as to protect the value of our legitimate shareholders.”

About Quantum Energy Inc.

Quantum is an energy-focused company with a project emphasis on rare earth refining and property development in the United States and Canada. This includes the refining, processing and value-added manufacturing of rare earth elements and other raw materials to produce magnetic and associated energy-related products -www.qegy.energy.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “future” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operation, business strategy, financial results, and financial needs. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. You should read these statements in conjunction with the risk factors disclosed in “Risk Factors” appearing elsewhere in this Annual Report. Those risks are not exhaustive. We operate in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for our management to predict all risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Quantum Energy Inc. Company Contact:

Douglas C. Bean
Investor Relations
Washington, DC
202-750-3822
investorrelations@qegy.energy
www.qegy.energy

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=08ace3a9-9fa8-4046-b775-d46a4c8249f8&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Is Nio's Stock a Buy? Another Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were having a good day on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price, thanks to some upbeat news on pricing and a bullish note from Wall Street. The pricing news was simple and good: Nio's average transaction price in December was about $69,700, a strong number that was -- according to the company's communications chief, Ma Lin -- second only to Daimler's luxury stalwart, Mercedes-Benz.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Keeps Going Up

    It's Wednesday morning, and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock is still going up. Do you remember what I said about Alibaba yesterday? Well, this morning, the chorus singing Alibaba's praises got even bigger.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Wednesday, after the company's communications chief shared some upbeat details around Nio's pricing performance in December. As of noon ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 3.3% from Tuesday's closing price. Ma Lin, Nio's corporate communications chief, said in a WeChat post that the average sales price across Nio's 3 current models in December was 443,500 Chinese yuan, or about $69,700.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were tumbling today after an analyst cut his price target for the company's stock yesterday. Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland lowered his price target for Teladoc's stock from $183 to $118 yesterday. The analyst maintained his overweight rating for the stock but said that some of Teladoc's product integrations "are much less mature than we appreciated."

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Buys After Tilray Gives Sector A Break?

    The descent for Canadian marijuana stocks continued last year, as expectations dimmed for cannabis reform in the U.S.

  • Nucor picks West Virginia for its new $2.7 billion steel mill

    Nucor Corp. said Wednesday it has selected Mason County, West Virginia as the site of its new sheet mill, which the steel maker said will have about 800 full-time employees. West Virginia won out over other locations evaluated by the company in Pennsylvania and Ohio. As previously announced in September, the company said the mill is expected to cost $2.7 billion and produce three million tons of steel per year. Construction is expected to take two years. "We are pleased to create hundreds of new

  • 10 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we discuss 10 biotech stocks to buy according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks To Buy According To Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang. Hillhouse Capital Management was founded by Chinese billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Lei […]

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • 5 of the Smartest Bank Stocks to Buy in the Rising Rate Environment

    After a sharp reversal in the final few months of 2021, the Federal Reserve looks poised to raise the federal funds rate -- the benchmark overnight borrowing rate -- multiple times this year. This should bode well for bank stocks, most of which will benefit in a rising-rate environment. With this in mind, here are five of the smartest bank stocks to buy in 2022.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Why Shares of Viatris Fell 27.8% in 2021

    The company, formed by the merger of Mylan and the Upjohn division of Pfizer, has underwhelmed investors.