Quantum Genomics Announces Granting of New Patents Protecting QGC606

Quantum Genomics
·3 min read
In this article:
  • QNNTF
Quantum Genomics
Quantum Genomics

PARIS, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth : ALQGC, OTCQX : QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class directly targeting the brain to treat resistant/hard-to-treat hypertension and heart failure, announced today it is strengthening its intellectual property around aminopeptidase A inhibitors with the granting of new patents protecting its second drug-candidate, QGC606.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has sent Quantum Genomics its agreement to grant patent rights resulting from application US 17/437,862 filed on September 10th, 2021. The Australian Patent Office validated the grant of patent AU2020235216 without amending the application filed on August 17th, 2021.

These two new patents protect QGC606 in the United States and Australia until March 2040, a new chemical series of inhibitors of cerebral aminopeptidase A and more particularly the drug-candidate QGC606, as well as any pharmaceutical composition including any of these inhibitors as an active ingredient, for a therapeutic use in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Fabrice Balavoine, Vice-President Research & Development of Quantum Genomics, commented: "These new patents further demonstrate our know-how and expertise in the design and development of therapeutic innovations. The examination of these applications has been particularly rapid and has not been the subject of any major objection, which makes us extremely confident to obtain patents with similar claims in the rest of the world in the near term, thus guaranteeing solid protection of QGC606 and its therapeutic use."

Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics, added: "The granting of these new patents is excellent news because these patents further consolidate the intellectual property around our technological platform. As we actively pursue the clinical development of firibastat, our first-in-class product, it was important to develop and protect a second generation of brain aminopeptidase A inhibitors to meet the standards of the pharmaceutical industry as well as the expectations of large laboratories."

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs, based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled, or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).

Based in Paris, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

Find out more at www.quantum-genomics.com, or on our Twitter and Linkedin accounts.

Contacts

Quantum Genomics

contact@quantum-genomics.fr

Edifice Communication (EUROPE)

Financial and media communication
quantum-genomics@edifice-communication.com

LifeSci (USA)

Mike Tattory
Media communication
+1 (646) 751-4362 - mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com


