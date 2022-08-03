Quantum Health founder and health tech innovator Kara Trott receives C-Suite Most Admired Executives Award from Columbus Business First

Trott recognized by Ohio business leaders for creating the healthcare navigation category and guiding the industry's fastest-growing employer.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today that Kara Trott, Founder and Board Chair, has received the C-Suite Most Admired Executives Award from Columbus Business First. Trott created Quantum Health over 20 years ago, when her research identified that consumers needed expert and empathetic guidance to effectively and efficiently navigate the healthcare experience. Trott was named to this prestigious list of most admired executives based on peer votes from the Columbus, Ohio business community.

Kara Trott, Quantum Health Founder and Board Chair.

"Kara is a true innovator whose commitment to doing what's right for consumers has helped millions of individuals experience better, more caring healthcare journeys with optimal financial and clinical outcomes," said Zane Burke, CEO of Quantum Health. "By creating the only navigation model that proactively connects consumers, providers and employers, Quantum Health has helped hundreds of employer organizations improve their employees' health and wellbeing while simultaneously reducing their healthcare costs and gaining stronger financial returns."

Because of its differentiated model, Quantum Health's Healthcare Warriors™ serve as the single connection point between the employee, the employer's benefits ecosystem and its associated providers. By engaging all stakeholders at the earliest stages in the healthcare process and leveraging the platform's advanced technology and tools, Quantum Health ensures that employees receive a better experience and optimal outcomes — regardless of whether their healthcare issue is simple or complex.

"No one should navigate the complicated world of healthcare and benefits alone, and with the right healthcare navigation partner, they don't have to," said Trott. "I am honored to receive this recognition and to be included among this exceptional group of Ohio business leaders. Quantum Health is successful because of our dedicated and talented teams, and I am proud and grateful for all they do to support our stakeholders and make these outcomes possible."

Story continues

Trott, who was honored among the C-Suite Award executives in 2015 and 2019, is widely recognized for her business vision, leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and success. She serves on multiple local and national nonprofit boards and is a strong business supporter for both the Columbus community and the state of Ohio.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Susan Simkins

Quantum Health, Corporate Communications

Susan.Simkins@quantum-health.com

800-257-2038 x 13494

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-health-founder-and-health-tech-innovator-kara-trott-receives-c-suite-most-admired-executives-award-from-columbus-business-first-301599066.html

SOURCE Quantum Health