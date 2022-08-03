U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.05
    +28.86 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,568.78
    +172.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,505.27
    +156.51 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.45
    +16.01 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.75
    -0.67 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    -16.60 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    -0.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8360
    +0.0950 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3400
    +1.1880 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,342.72
    +487.82 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    +12.30 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,430.52
    +21.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Quantum Health founder and health tech innovator Kara Trott receives C-Suite Most Admired Executives Award from Columbus Business First

·3 min read

Trott recognized by Ohio business leaders for creating the healthcare navigation category and guiding the industry's fastest-growing employer.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today that Kara Trott, Founder and Board Chair, has received the C-Suite Most Admired Executives Award from Columbus Business First. Trott created Quantum Health over 20 years ago, when her research identified that consumers needed expert and empathetic guidance to effectively and efficiently navigate the healthcare experience. Trott was named to this prestigious list of most admired executives based on peer votes from the Columbus, Ohio business community.

Kara Trott, Quantum Health Founder and Board Chair.
Kara Trott, Quantum Health Founder and Board Chair.

"Kara is a true innovator whose commitment to doing what's right for consumers has helped millions of individuals experience better, more caring healthcare journeys with optimal financial and clinical outcomes," said Zane Burke, CEO of Quantum Health. "By creating the only navigation model that proactively connects consumers, providers and employers, Quantum Health has helped hundreds of employer organizations improve their employees' health and wellbeing while simultaneously reducing their healthcare costs and gaining stronger financial returns."

Because of its differentiated model, Quantum Health's Healthcare Warriors™ serve as the single connection point between the employee, the employer's benefits ecosystem and its associated providers. By engaging all stakeholders at the earliest stages in the healthcare process and leveraging the platform's advanced technology and tools, Quantum Health ensures that employees receive a better experience and optimal outcomes — regardless of whether their healthcare issue is simple or complex.

"No one should navigate the complicated world of healthcare and benefits alone, and with the right healthcare navigation partner, they don't have to," said Trott. "I am honored to receive this recognition and to be included among this exceptional group of Ohio business leaders. Quantum Health is successful because of our dedicated and talented teams, and I am proud and grateful for all they do to support our stakeholders and make these outcomes possible."

Trott, who was honored among the C-Suite Award executives in 2015 and 2019, is widely recognized for her business vision, leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and success. She serves on multiple local and national nonprofit boards and is a strong business supporter for both the Columbus community and the state of Ohio.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Susan Simkins
Quantum Health, Corporate Communications
Susan.Simkins@quantum-health.com
800-257-2038 x 13494

(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-health-founder-and-health-tech-innovator-kara-trott-receives-c-suite-most-admired-executives-award-from-columbus-business-first-301599066.html

SOURCE Quantum Health

Recommended Stories

  • Denison Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant Components and Confirmation of Ability to Produce Yellowcake

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the substantial completion of extensive metallurgical test work to define the mechanical components for the planned Phoenix processing plant (the "Phoenix Plant"), as part of the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). In addition, the metallurgical program has confirmed the ability to produce a yellowcake product

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • OPEC Agrees Small Output Increase. Oil Prices Rise.

    Oil prices rose Wednesday, reversing earlier declines, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on a modest increase in September production. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will collectively increase production by 100,000 barrels a day in September, amid an escalating energy cost crisis. The largely token gesture comes after President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, in which he requested production was increased to help keep gasoline prices in check.

  • Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil

    Saudi Arabia has been accused of an “insulting” snub to US president Joe Biden after spurning his plea for a major increase in oil production to help ease the cost of living crisis.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ set to approve minuscule oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to raise oil output by a tiny 100,000 barrels per day in what analysts described as an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia last month to persuade OPEC's leader to pump more to help the U.S. and global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of global oil demand, comes after weeks of speculation that Biden's trip to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring in more oil.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • ADP takes former Global Payments office space as sublease availability swells

    Fintech giant Global Payments listed the space for sublease less than a year after consolidating its Atlanta offices.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Nintendo Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1 As Recovery Kicks In; Reiterates FY23 Outlook

    Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 4.7% year-on-year to ¥307.4 billion. Dedicated video game platform sales declined 4.3% Y/Y to ¥295.6 billion. Mobile, IP-related income sales reduced 16.8% Y/Y to ¥10.9 billion. Playing cards sales rose 56.9% Y/Y to ¥0.8 billion. Hardware: Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined by 22.9% Y/Y to 3.43 million units. Nintendo Switch sales decreased 60% Y/Y to 1.32 million units. Nintendo Sw

  • Google chief warns bloated staff of ‘real concerns’ over productivity

    CEO Sundar Pichai said productivity has fallen behind its targets considering its number of employees.

  • Russia's Avtovaz offers Izhevsk staff $3,000 to quit voluntarily

    Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, which suspended some production due to sanctions and lack of components, is offering workers at its Izhevsk plant a one-off payment of about $3,000 to take voluntary redundancy, it said on Wednesday. Avtovaz resumed production of some of its popular Lada models at its main plant in Togliatti in June after partially halting output in the spring due to a shortage of electronic parts caused by sanctions. The company, whose long-time shareholder, French carmaker Renault, sold its stake to a Russian investor in May, was unable to relaunch production of the Lada Vesta model and sent 3,200 staff from its Izhevsk plant in central Russia on paid leave in March.