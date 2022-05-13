U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.56
    +86.48 (+2.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,206.02
    +475.72 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,747.58
    +376.62 (+3.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.62
    +46.24 (+2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.80
    +3.67 (+3.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -10.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    +0.24 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9110
    +0.0940 (+3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2330
    +0.8400 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,559.96
    +1,174.35 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.46
    +7.35 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.70
    +172.36 (+2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Quantum Health honored as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JPM
    Watchlist
  • JPM-PK
  • JPM-PL
  • JPM-PM

Healthcare navigation industry leader recognized by Women Presidents Organization and JPMorgan Chase

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced that it has once again been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and JPMorgan Chase. This marks Quantum Health's 11th year on the list.

Women Presidents Organization
Women Presidents Organization

This year, the WPO award — now in its 15th year — recognizes companies from various industries representing a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employing more than 30,000 people.

Since founding the consumer healthcare navigation industry in 1999, Quantum Health has grown steadily, with over 1,700 employees serving over 450 top employers and more than 2 million plan participants nationwide.

"No one should navigate their healthcare journey alone, and Quantum Health works every day toward that mission," said Kara Trott, Quantum Health Founder and Board Chair. "We are honored to again be recognized among these 50 fastest-growing women-owned and women-led companies. It's a testament to our consumer-first model and the essential and exceptional care that our Healthcare Warriors™ provide."

Quantum Health helps people navigate their healthcare journeys while eliminating complexity, improving outcomes and saving money along the way. Powered by technology and empathy, Quantum Health tackles challenging parts of people's healthcare journeys — from clinical solutions to billing challenges — so members can focus on what matters most. That work ultimately delivers industry-leading consumer satisfaction rates and independently verified savings to hundreds of self-insured employers and millions of their employees across the United States.

"Healthcare is complicated and costly, and it's extremely challenging for consumers to navigate its complexities at a time when they are already feeling overwhelmed or sick," said Trott. "They need a champion — what we call a Healthcare Warrior — to guide them through the experience and to serve as the connection point with their providers and available resources. This not only gives them a much better experience; it also helps them realize the best possible outcomes. Our teams' expertise and commitment to putting our members first is why we continue to grow and thrive."

About Women Presidents Organization (WPO)
The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

About Quantum Health
Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Susan Simkins
Quantum Health, Corporate Communications
Susan.Simkins@quantum-health.com
800-257-2038 x 13494

(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-health-honored-as-one-of-the-50-fastest-growing-women-ownedled-companies-of-2022-301547093.html

SOURCE Quantum Health

Recommended Stories

  • IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see IDEX...

  • 10 Energy Stocks with Over 3% Dividend Yield

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 energy stocks with over 3% dividend yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend yield in energy stocks and go directly to 5 Energy Stocks with Over 3% Dividend Yield. The energy sector outperformed the market in 2021 seizing the top spot with a […]

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Elon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sowed new chaos into the market over his takeover bid for Twitter Inc. on Friday, first claiming his offer was “temporarily on hold” and then maintaining he is “still committed” to the deal, sending the social media giant into a tailspin. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Beh

  • Dentsply Sirona is no stranger to losing a CEO over securities violations

    The investigation is linked to the Dentsply Sirona board of directors' April 19 decision to fire former CEO Don Casey and the abrupt resignation of one-time CFO Jorge Gomez, who had left Dentsply on May 6.

  • Theodore J. Flocco Jr., longtime EY partner and Republic First board member, dies at 77

    He spent 35 years as an audit partner at Ernst & Young and has been a longtime friend and ally of Republic First Chairman and CEO Vernon Hill.

  • Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results and Appointment of Adam Lundin as Chair of the Board

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").

  • Top exec Sharon Ryan to retire after 34 years with International Paper; replacement found in-house

    After more than three decades with the company, one of International Paper’s top executives will retire this summer. Sharon Ryan, SVP, general counsel, and corporate secretary, will step down June 30. For a time, she worked as the chief ethics and compliance officer; and in 2011, she was promoted to her current position as general counsel and corporate secretary.

  • Canada's Brookfield to list 25% of asset management unit

    The company will initially hold a 75% stake in the new entity, with the rest distributed to its current shareholders by the year end, Brookfield said. Both the parent company and the separated unit will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, the company said. In February, Brookfield Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt wrote in a letter to shareholders the company was "asset-heavy" compared to most of its peers, and that dimmed its appeal to some.

  • Scoot CEO Wilson appointed head of Air India

    (Reuters) -Air India's new owner Tata Sons said on Thursday it would appoint Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approvals. New Zealand-born Wilson, 50, will step down from his current role on June 15, Singapore Airlines said. Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan.

  • Volumental Bolsters C-suite as Part of Growth Strategy

    Patrik Brakenhielm was named CFO.

  • Moderna parts ways with CFO after his former employer, Dentsply Sirona, discloses investigation

    Moderna Inc. says the former Dentsply Sirona Inc. executive just appointed as its chief financial officer “departed, effective immediately” yesterday after Dentsply disclosed an investigation into possible financial irregularities.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confirmed to Second Term by Wide Margin

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome “Jay” Powell was confirmed to a second four-year term in office by the Senate on Thursday.

  • Industry Moves: Puma SE Taps New Chair of Supervisory Board + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris oversees Senate vote on abortion rights bill

    Vice President Kamala Harris is overseeing Wednesday's Senate vote on codifying abortion rights into federal law. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns explains the vote's significance.

  • AppLovin stock posts best one-day gain as company weighs selling apps business, Wall Street applauds strategic shift

    AppLovin Inc. shares soared Thursday for their best one-day gain after Wall Street supported the app-monetization company's plan to shift focus to its higher-margin software business and treat its lower-margin app segment like a standalone business, parts of which it could sell following a strategic evaluation.

  • Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies post advances

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Friday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest move, rocketing 35.22% to $11.60. Cardano (ADAUSD) soared 22.07% to 58 cents, while Ripple (XRPUSD) jumped 17.

  • Analysis: Traders ready for wilder swings as rate rises stoke volatility

    Traders in the world's largest markets are having to navigate wild intra-day swings and shrinking deal sizes as central banks rapidly withdraw stimulus measures, in a small-scale reminder of a pandemic-driven financial seize-up just two years ago. The U.S. Federal Reserve said in a report this week that liquidity had "deteriorated" further than what might be expected at current levels of volatility, with noticeably poor conditions in treasury, commodity and equity markets. If markets are too unstable, the ability of central banks to transmit their monetary policy effectively is reduced and the Fed's wording is being read as a warning by some.

  • Samsung in Talks to Hike Chipmaking Prices by Up to 20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20% more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMor

  • Oil ends sharply higher, bouncing back as fall in China COVID cases drive demand hopes

    Oil prices end solidly higher on Wednesday, as investors took heart from signs of an easing COVID crisis in parts of China.