Quantum Health Names Drew Domecq Chief Technology Officer And Adds Peter McClennen To Board Of Directors

·4 min read

Domecq expands on the company's deep technical expertise and knowledge of consumer behaviors and preferences. McClennen brings extensive experience in telehealth and virtual care, healthcare technology innovation, analytics, and population health management.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today that Drew Domecq has joined the company as its chief technology officer. The addition of Domecq to the company's already deep technical bench underscores Quantum Health's continued commitment to raising the bar on human-centered innovation and outcomes through its proprietary integration of technology, data analytics, and personalized care coordination.

Quantum Health names Drew Domecq chief technology officer.
"Technology and data analytics are powerful unlockers to more personalized, responsive, and higher-quality consumer healthcare journeys," said Shannon Skaggs, president of Quantum Health. "We are excited to have Drew join our leadership team. His experience leading technology innovation driven by creating world-class consumer experiences aligns perfectly with our mission."

Prior to joining Quantum Health, Domecq was executive vice president and chief information officer at Designer Brands (formerly DSW Inc.), where he was responsible for applying technology enablement to their growth strategy. Before Designer Brands, Domecq was chief information officer at Bob Evans and held technology leadership positions at The Wendy's Company; Vox Mobile, Inc.; Safelite Group, Inc.; and Qwest Communications International, Inc.

Domecq earned bachelor's degrees in politics and economics from Princeton University and a master's in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"Healthcare is one of the most important and personal interactions we experience as humans, yet the consumer perspective is often completely lost within an overly complicated system," said Domecq. "Quantum Health realized long ago that technology and data play a crucial role in understanding what consumers want and need as they progress along their healthcare journeys. I am inspired by Quantum Health's culture and mission and am thrilled to join the Quantum Health team as it continues to lead the consumer navigation industry; especially now, when consumers need expert support and guidance more than ever."

Quantum Health also announced that Peter McClennen has joined its board of directors. McClennen, who was most recently president at Teladoc Health, adds to Quantum Health's deep expertise in clinical care, healthcare provider relationships, technology, and harnessing healthcare data analytics. Prior to his position at Teladoc, McClennen held executive leadership positions at Best Doctors, Allscripts, and dbMotion, Inc.

"Peter has amassed valuable experience in areas that are critically important to transforming the consumer healthcare experience today," said Kara Trott, founder and CEO of Quantum Health. "His understanding of technology-based care delivery, along with his expertise in healthcare innovation, analytics and informatics are a perfect complement to our esteemed board of directors already in place."

McClennen shares Quantum Health's mission to keep the consumer at the center of the healthcare experience. "Understanding healthcare consumers' challenges is essential to reshaping their experiences and improving outcomes. Quantum Health does this like no other company. Using data to understand and transform the consumer healthcare journey is the very foundation upon which the company is built," said McClennen. "In an extremely noisy marketplace, I share their deep commitment to delivering measurable results — for both the consumer and the self-insured employers that provide their benefits. I am very pleased to be part of this organization as it continues to lead the healthcare navigation space."

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Susan Simkins
Quantum Health, Corporate Communications
Susan.Simkins@quantum-health.com
800-257-2038 x 13494

Quantum Health adds Peter McClennen to board of directors.
(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-health-names-drew-domecq-chief-technology-officer-and-adds-peter-mcclennen-to-board-of-directors-301368567.html

SOURCE Quantum Health

