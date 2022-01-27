U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Quantum Health names Veronica Knuth chief people officer

·3 min read

New position underscores Quantum Health's award-winning, employee-first culture; supports corporate growth through highly differentiated results for consumers and employers

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced that Veronica Knuth has been appointed to the newly created position of chief people officer.

Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced that Veronica Knuth has been appointed to the newly created position of chief people officer.
Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced that Veronica Knuth has been appointed to the newly created position of chief people officer.

Knuth brings extensive human resources leadership experience and deep expertise with high-growth companies and teams. As chief people officer, she will drive the Quantum Health dynamic, people-first culture that fuels its continuing growth.

"Our company is built on a foundation of partnership with — and empathy and support for — our team members," said Zane Burke, CEO of Quantum Health. "With the addition of Veronica as chief people officer, we are doubling down on this commitment. Veronica brings a strong track record of successfully scaling dynamic, growing workforces and inspiring supportive cultures to meet changing needs. With her expertise, we will continue to leverage our talented teams to meet our strategic goals."

In her new role, Knuth will expand on growth and development strategies for more than 1,600 Quantum Health employees who support thousands of consumers navigating complex and challenging healthcare experiences every day.

Knuth comes to Quantum Health with more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience and a passion for employee development, diversity, and community engagement. Most recently, Knuth was vice president of human resources at CoverMyMeds, where she grew the team more than 165% while also scaling strong engagement and development. Prior to that, she served as vice president of human resources at L Brands, where she worked with fast-paced, high-profile brands, including Victoria's Secret.

"Something magical happens when a company puts its employees first," said Knuth. "Quantum Health is continually investing in its people and culture. To be named a Best Place to Work for 15 years, while simultaneously supporting double-digit annual growth, is impressive. I am excited to join this leadership team and build on that incredibly strong foundation. Together, we will continue to nurture our growing teams and position Quantum Health for a strong and successful future."

Knuth believes in the importance of giving back to the community and is deeply involved in the Columbus area. She serves on the Columbus Women's Commission, the Ohio State's Fisher Leadership Initiative Council of Corporate Advisors, and OneColumbus Leadership Circle, among others. Knuth earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio University.

About Quantum Health
Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members and validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost-efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Susan Simkins
Quantum Health, Corporate Communications
Susan.Simkins@quantum-health.com
800-257-2038 x 13494

(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Quantum Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-health-names-veronica-knuth-chief-people-officer-301469920.html

SOURCE Quantum Health

