Quantum Metal Review: Besra Gold Inc Announces US$300m Non-Binding Funding to Bring 3Moz Bau Gold Project into Production

GEORGE TOWN, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2023 / Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian-based precious metals trading agency, has recently announced its support of Besra Gold Inc.'s non-binding funding and offtake term sheet. The agreement, valued at US$300 million, aims to bring the 3 million ounce Bau Gold project in Sarawak, Malaysia into production. As part of the deal, the syndicate will provide $300 million in funding for plant construction and infrastructure.

Besra and Quantum Metal Exchange have formed a strategic partnership, with Quantum Metal Exchange providing financial and logistical support for the project. The partnership was formed following extensive due diligence undertaken by Besra, which highlighted the significant potential of the Bau Gold project.

"We are excited to work with Besra Gold on this project, which has the potential to become one of the largest gold mines in Southeast Asia. This partnership is aligned with our company's mission to support the development of the mining sector in Malaysia and the region," said Dato Lim Khong Soon , the founder of Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd.

The Bau Gold project, located in Sarawak State, East Malaysia, boasts an estimated mineral resource totaling around 3Moz of gold. The plant intends to produce about two hundred thousand tons yearly over a fifteen-year operational life. The project has recently been approved and funded, signaling a bright future for the team and investors alike.

Besra Gold is committed to advanced mining practices and has taken various initiatives to minimize the environmental impact of its operations. The company has also established strong relationships with local communities and government stakeholders and is committed to creating lasting benefits for all.

Quantum Metal Exchange is a metal trading platform used worldwide that provides investors with access to trade physical metals like Gold and Silver. The platform allows for the easy purchase and sale of physical metals in a secure and transparent manner, with transactions executed through a network of approved dealers. The company is dedicated to advancing the understanding and adoption of physical metals as a vital component of investment portfolios.

About Quantum Metal

Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd, established in 2012, is a Malaysian-based company specializing in the supply and trading of precious metal and gold products. With a focus on digital platforms, the company offers technology development, banking system solutions, and precious metal trading to local partners. As a subsidiary of Quantum Metal Exchange Inc. (QMEI) in New York, Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd shares the vision of establishing a legitimate global Precious Metal Exchange and is committed to promoting precious metals as a tool for unlocking the full potential of wealth. The company has played a significant role in connecting local banks with international bullion suppliers, ensuring secure and accessible precious metal markets for its customers.

