787,000 Americans filed new jobless claims week ended Jan. 2

New jobless claims unexpectedly steadied below 800,000 at the turn of the new year but still held at a historically elevated leve

Quantum Metric raises $200M, now valued at over $1B, for its digital product design platform

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Digital product design -- the process of building services like websites and apps that work without bugs and as you intend them to -- has come into focus as an especially important thing to get right in the last year. With more customers using sites and apps to interact with a business, if something is broken or just isn't working that well, you can lose them much more easily than in the past in physical spaces, when store assistants might help, or the customer might simply get distracted and interested by another product.

Today, one of the startups building tools to help with digital product design is announcing a huge round of funding, a sign of the urgency and interest in the space.

Quantum Metric, which provides a cloud-based service both to build digital products, and then test and fix them in real time to improve how they work, sold by the company as Continuous Digital Product Design, has picked up $200 million in funding, a Series B round that values the company at over $1 billion, a 9.2-fold increase compared to its valuation in 2018.

This is a significant round for the company also in the context of its previous fundraising, which previously only totaled $50 million from just three named investors: Bain, Hangar 51 and Insight.

The funding is being led by Insight Partners with other backers undisclosed. Insight is shaping up to be a huge and prolific backer of companies focused on building better customer service experiences in our current, socially-distanced and very digital economy: just earlier today, the same partner that led this round for Quantum Metric, managing director Lonne Jaffe, led a $78 million round in Glia, a platform to help customer service agents do their work more easily.

Mario Ciabarra, the founder and CEO of Quantum Metric, has built his company out of Colorado, and it somewhat feels like the DNA of being "remote" from the Bay Area has in a way fueled how the company's own product has been created and built, with the idea being that you don't need to be on the ground and in the room with someone to be able to identify when they are unhappy.

The company, through its customer base of enterprises, collects data interactions that cover some 1 billion internet users and some 20% of all internet activity, he said, "capturing experiences to see where people are frustrated on the web and in native apps. Our focus is on friction and frustration." Quantum Metric is part devops, and part martech: when it is used, its customers can in turn monitor when their customers are clicking too much trying to get something done, or clicking and navigating away. It logs these actions, and then suggests ways to fix them.

That focus on looking for bad online experiences seems to follow him wherever he goes: the first thing Ciabarra talked to me about when we spoke for this article was about how bad the experience was for his 12 year old daughter "while trying to buy a bed online for her birthday" when she couldn't immediate see a bed she wanted appear in her cart. (Yes, some 12 year-olds buy beds for themselves online, it seems. I'll make sure my kids don't know about this.)

“Economic downturns have a way of shining a light on high-growth ScaleUps that are particularly compelling to customers, and this year, the surging customer demand for Quantum Metric’s product from customers hit hard by the pandemic, has been extraordinary,” said Jaffe in a statement. “Quantum Metric lets enterprises use real-time qualitative and quantitative data to take the guesswork out of improving their digital features and products. We are excited to double down on our partnership with the Quantum Metric team as they bring their powerful analytics capabilities to customers across the world.”

The company today counts large internet and offline brands among its customers, with the list including Alaska Airlines, Crate and Barrel, Lenovo, Western Union, Lulu Lemon and Fanduel, and Ciabarra claims that it has held a 98% gross retention of that base, despite the aggressive competition from the likes of Log Rocket and Decibel, which actively market themselves in comparison to it. There is still a lot of opportunity, though, as the market continues to push ahead and not just shift online, but start to look like it's here to stay.

Before Covid, Ciabarra said, "just 10-15% of transactions were online. That's flipped, with only 10% in person now." And the reason it's having traction, he added, is not just because of how customer interactions are changing, "but because company cultures are changing, too."

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • Plug Power, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, Twitter - Thursday's Premarket Movers

    Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Plug Power, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens and Twitter.

  • Jim Cramer: Here's Why the Market Is Cheering Georgia's Results

    The fears of what would happen from Democratic wins in Georgia's race failed to pan out, aside from tech taking a few hits. Here's what's happening instead and why.

  • With Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock wins, Biden could raise taxes and boost health care

    With Democrats in control of Congress, Joe Biden can potentially impact the personal finances of millions of Americans from taxes to college tuition

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • Citi downgrades U.S. stocks, predicting that global equities will be flat in 2021 except in these key markets

    Financial markets have shrugged off the violence and chaos on Capitol Hill, with both the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new highs on Wednesday and the Nikkei 225 notching another 30-year record on Thursday.

  • 12 Cheap Stocks Will Be 2021's Fastest Growing, Analysts Say

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

  • These 2 big airlines may shock everyone and merge in a bid to survive COVID-19 pandemic: analyst

    Consolidation could soon be flying into the boardrooms of the major airlines as they look to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained another 2.8% on Wednesday and is now up 1,560% in the past 18 months.While Tesla bulls are betting the stock's insane run will continue following a Democratic Senate sweep in Georgia, some Tesla option traders are dumping massive amounts of call options on Wednesday.Related Link: What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock MarketThe Tesla Trades: On Wednesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of alerts related to unusually large Tesla option trades. Here are the four largest: * At 9:30 a.m. ET, a trader sold 310 Tesla call options with a $260 strike price expiring on Sep. 17. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $500 and represented a $15.5 million bearish bet. * At 11:31 a.m. ET, a trader sold 921 Tesla call options with a $1,400 strike price expiring in Jan. 2022. The contracts were sold near the bid price at $100 and represented a $9.21 million bearish bet. * At 11:33 a.m. ET, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with an $850 strike price expiring on Jun. 18. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $117.46 and represented a $9.37 million bearish bet. * Less than a minute later, a trader sold 798 Tesla call options with a $700 strike price expiring on Mar. 19. The contracts were sold at the bid price of $130.38 and represented a $10.4 million bearish bet.Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Tesla option trades, there's certainly a possibility they could be an institutional hedge on a large position in Tesla stock.Tesla Investors Cashing In: Wednesday's big option trades come after Tesla reported a record 180,570 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter, up 29.6% compared to the third quarter. That number exceeded analyst estimates of 174,000 vehicles.For the full year of 2020, Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles. Tesla bulls highlight the fact that growth of any kind is impressive given the difficult 2020 environment, while bears point out that Tesla's 800% increase in market cap isn't exactly in-line with its 35.9% increase in deliveries.Tesla had previously said it would "comfortably exceed" 500,000 vehicle deliveries in 2020. CEO Elon Musk had also said Tesla would have a million robotaxis in operation in 2020.Tesla investors are hoping Democrats in control of the White House and Congress will provide a significant tailwind for clean energy stocks. On Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said a sweep in Georgia would be particularly bullish for electric vehicle stocks like Tesla, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). TSLA Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:TSLA", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_12fc0" } ); Benzinga's Take: The four largest option trades on Wednesday morning were all call sales, and they represented an aggregate of more than $44 million in bearish Tesla option trading volume. Tesla bulls can't be upset about option traders cashing out on what could potentially be massive trading gains on these calls after Tesla's historic run.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Congress Certifies Biden Win After Pro-Trump Mob Stormed Capitol Hill; These 5 Stocks Are Buys

    Futures rose. Congress certified Joe Biden's win, returning to work after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill. Apple, Nvidia fell Wednesday, but Target and Qorvo broke out.

  • Americans’ retirement savings may not be that safe after all, new survey finds

    The stock market may have recovered from the first shocks of the pandemic, but Americans’ retirement savings might not be as lucky. A majority of Americans — 60% — withdrew or borrowed money from qualified retirement plans since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S., two-thirds of whom did so to pay for basic living expenses, according to a new survey from Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine and financial firm Personal Capital. Nearly a third of the 744 respondents surveyed withdrew $75,000 or more from a retirement account, and another 58% borrowed between $50,000 and $100,000 the poll found.

  • DXC Technology Climbs on Reported Atos Approach

    DXC Technology was higher on Thursday following reports that French tech-services provider Atos had proposed to acquire the company.

  • Buffett-Backed BYD Outdoes Nio, Xpeng EV Sales: What Investors Need To Know

    Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) is outshining leading rivals in the luxury electric sedan monthly sales despite an 11% year-over-year drop in total electric passenger car sales in 2020, reports CNBC. BYD sold 130,970 units of battery-powered electric vehicles in 2020.What Happened: In December 2020, BYD's combined sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles increased to 27,594 units, a 150% YoY growth.The "Han" electric sedan has been the key sales driver for BYD, crossing 10,000 units in the first five months of its launch since July, CNBC noted. Individual sales figures for December 2020 is currently not available.BYD's Han is performing at par with market peer Nio Ltd (NYSE: NIO), and better than other peers like Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), as per CNBC.Why Does It Matter: Among the Warren Buffet-backed company's Chinese rivals in the EV segment, Nio topped the leader board. It doubled its YoY growth clocking 43,728 unit sales in 2020, with sales peaking at 7,000 units in December.Xpeng, the Guangzhou-based EV maker, disclosed Monday that 2020 deliveries grew by 112% YoY to 27,041 units. In the fourth quarter, Xpeng recorded 303% YoY growth and a 51% sequential rise. December was the best month for Xpeng, with monthly deliveries standing at 5,700 units, a 326% increase on a YoY basis, and a 35% increase over November.Li Auto reported that deliveries in the fourth quarter were approximately 14,146 units, of which 6,106 units were delivered in December. Total deliveries for 2020 crossed the 30,000 milestones in a mere 12 months since its launch on Dec. 4, 2019.Price Action: BYD ADRs jumped 6.77% higher to close at $59.88 Tuesday.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles newsImage Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Close To Raising Fresh Funding At B Valuation: Report * Achronix Semiconductor In Talks For B SPAC Merger Deal: Report(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘New and improved’ PPP loans help small businesses hard hit by COVID-19 — but there’s a deadline to get the money

    Favorable tax changes are all retroactively effective to Day One of the Paycheck Protection Program.

  • Why stocks loved the Georgia Senate results: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

  • ‘Buy banks, energy, emerging markets’: Expert

    As Democrats seem poised to pick up two Senate seats in Georgia’s runoff, Renaissance Macro Research’s head of economics Neil Dutta lays out the areas investors should focus on going forward.

  • Plug Power Surges on $1.5 Billion Investment From SK Group

    Plug Power surges after South Korea's SK Group says it will invest $1.5 billion in the maker of fuel cells.

  • Warren Buffett's Worst 12 Stocks Lost Nearly $11 Billion

    Warren Buffett stocks aren't known for being losers. But when they are, including some in the S&P 500, the pain can be severe.