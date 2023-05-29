Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shareholders have endured a 70% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Regrettably, the share price slid 70% in that period. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Quantum didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Quantum grew revenue at 0.04% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 19% for the last three years. It can be well worth keeping an eye on growth stocks that disappoint the market, because sometimes they re-accelerate. After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Quantum had a tough year, with a total loss of 37%, against a market gain of about 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Quantum has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

