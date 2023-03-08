U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Quantum Sensors Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 0.29 Billion at a 5.49% of CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Growing Applications of Quantum Sensors in GPS and Aerospace & Automotive Solutions Drive Global Quantum Sensors Market

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Quantum Sensors Market Research Report: By Product, By Verticals, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 0.29 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.49% during the assessment timeframe.

Quantum Sensors Market Key Players 

Players active in the global quantum sensors market include

  • AdSense,

  • Radix,

  • GWR Instruments Inc.,

  • Spectrum Technologies Inc.,

  • METER Group,

  • Adcon Telemetry Gmbh,

  • Apogee Instrument Inc.,

  • Thomas Industrial Network Inc.,

  • Microchip,

  • Impedans Ltd.,

  • M-Squared Lasers Limited,

  • Skye Instruments Ltd.,

  • Biospherical Instruments Inc., and

  • ADVA Optical, among others.  

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5273

Quantum technologies can escalate ultra-sensitive gravitational and magnetic measurements, opening the possibility of using anomaly maps to aid inertial navigation. Atomic clocks use quantum technologies, providing highly stable and accurate frequency standards. Hence, the technology can be used in an integrated navigation system for timekeeping and communication applications.

Quantum sensing is a less known yet more extensive field quickly moving toward the market. The next generation of sensor technology is poised to offer super-exact navigation and communication for automated vehicles. Quantum sensing would make secure navigation and enhance medical imaging. And soon, Quantum sensors could bring precise navigation to detect gravity changes and uncover volcanic movement, environmental change, and earthquakes.

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 0.29 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.49% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Implementation of quantum entanglement in the healthcare sector

Key Market Drivers

Growing use in the automotive sector for providing highly accurate positioning data Rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Quantum Sensors Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/quantum-sensors-market-5273

The rising penetration of wearable and smart connected devices boosts the quantum sensors industry. The increasing demand for excellent viewing and hearing experience creates vast market demand. With the rising innovations in quantum technologies, the market is projected to garner significant traction in future years.

Rising demand from the automotive, electronics, healthcare, and defense sectors drives the quantum sensors market growth. Other major factors bolstering market share include the high adoption of quantum sensors in smart devices and advanced cloud-based technologies used in industrial sectors. Also, the growing demand from various industry verticals, including smartphones, healthcare devices, and IT & telecommunications, fosters the quantum sensors market size.

Industry Trends

The world is poised to witness the second quantum revolution. Quantum sensors are increasingly used in modern electronic devices, transistors, and lasers. These sensors could transform industries ranging from communications and energy to medicine and defense. This has triggered major funding for various special programs. Quantum sensors offer outrageous levels of accuracy by harnessing the quantum nature of matter.

Quantum sensors could be groundbreaking in empowering self-ruling vehicles, early-warning systems for volcanic activity & earthquakes, underwater navigation systems, and portable scanners. Most quantum-sensing frameworks are costly, larger than usual, and complex; however, another generation of smaller, more affordable sensors should open new applications. The quantum sensors industry is likely to grow exponentially over the next few years.

Rising demand from the electronics, automotive, healthcare, and defense sectors drives the quantum sensors industry growth. Besides, the immense potential of quantum technology, such as high accuracy and credibility, makes these sensors popular in various industrial domains.

Quantum technologies, including quantum cryptography and quantum cryptology, find various industrial applications. These technologies are also used in the development of next-generation sensor technology. In the future, quantum sensor application areas will likely expand even further.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/5273

Quantum Sensors Market Segments

The quantum sensor market report is segmented into products, verticals, and regions. The product segment is sub-segmented into gravity sensors, atomic clocks, photosynthetically active radiation/ PAR quantum sensors, and magnetic sensors. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into oil & gas, automotive, military & defense, healthcare, agriculture, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Geographical Analysis

Europe heads the global quantum sensors industry, witnessing vast demand. Besides, the rising uptake of quantum sensors in the burgeoning military & defense sector in the region boosts the market growth. Government initiatives to encourage investments in developing quantum sensors push market revenues. Additionally, the extensive pool of medical device manufacturers and high healthcare spending in the region induce market opportunities.

North America holds the second-leading share in the global quantum sensors industry. The extensive pool of medical device manufacturers and high healthcare spending in this region induce the quantum sensors market opportunities. Additionally, the burgeoning manufacturing sector in the region accelerates considerable growth. Factors such as the rising demand for quantum sensors and the burgeoning military & defense sector in the region push the growth of the market.

APAC is also emerging as a prominent market for quantum sensors. Factors such as the growing industrial sector and the increasing numbers of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region drive quantum sensors market growth. Besides, growing uses of consumer electronics and medical devices, alongside the rising production and sales of luxury cars, boost the quantum sensors market demand in the region. The APAC quantum sensors market is projected to post the highest CAGR throughout the review period.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5273

Quantum Sensors Market Competitive Landscape 

Highly competitive, the global quantum sensors market appears fragmented, with the presence of several well-established players. Players incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and product & technology launches to gain a larger competitive advantage. Industry players sign MoUs with universities to advance quantum technologies and develop quantum security & quantum sensor technologies jointly.

Such partnerships mark the development and testing of quantum technologies for commercial applications. They also explore research collaboration opportunities in new materials and designs for quantum sensing. The success of such collaborations also bolsters the attractiveness of testbeds and springboards for deploying new quantum technologies.

For instance, on Jan. 31, 2023, Q-CTRL (Australia) announced that it has raised another US$27.4 million in funding to expand its quantum-sensing software that helps reduce errors on quantum computers. This discovery is a key innovation that will help the startup transform quantum computer performance, delivering enhanced utility to end users. In November 2021, Q-CTRL raised $25 million in a Series to make major discoveries and demonstrations of its technology.

Related Reports:

Door Intercom Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2030

Optical Communications Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2030

Wearable Computing Market Research Report- Forecast 2030

Telepresence Robots Market Research Report - Forecast to 2030             

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


