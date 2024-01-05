Jeffrey Straubel, a Director at QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS), sold 69,309 shares of the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $6.75 per share, resulting in a total value of $467,835.75.

QuantumScape Corp is a company that specializes in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's technology aims to increase the range and efficiency of electric vehicles by providing higher energy density and faster charging times compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 415,866 shares of QuantumScape Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for QuantumScape Corp shows a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider buys recorded over the past year, while there have been 32 insider sells in the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of QuantumScape Corp were trading at $6.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.552 billion.

QuantumScape Corp Director Jeffrey Straubel Sells 69,309 Shares

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at QuantumScape Corp could be of interest to market watchers and shareholders.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

