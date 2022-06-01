U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Quark.ai Becomes Signature Sponsor of Envision B2B; June 8-10 Event Convenes Market and Technology Leaders in eCommerce

·2 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leading Autonomous Support Platform for B2B e-Commerce and Customer/Field Support, today announced it has become a Signature Sponsor of Envision B2B, one of the most prominent forums in digital commerce. The June 8-10 Digital Commerce 360 event at Chicago's Hyatt Regency in McCormick Place features more than 40 sessions and 60 speakers addressing the most critical issues in eCommerce.

Quark.ai will be on-site throughout the event, including appearances from 10-11 a.m. CDT at the June 9 and 10 Envision TECH Tour Group sessions.

Whether serving a customer service agent or via its self-service intelligent and conversational Autonomous Support chatbot, Quark.ai Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support provides instant access to the right answers by automatically, and accurately interpreting customer inquiries. Quark.ai improves informational integrity by ingesting and analyzing an enterprise's existing product information from across its entire organization. It combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to deliver unsurpassed accuracy, reliability and speed-to-resolution for some of industry's most mission-critical customer issues.

The Quark.ai platform is designed to ensure that B2B eCommerce buyers have quick and easy access to needed and accurate product information. According to a recent Episerver survey, a frequent lack of such access caused nearly 98% of customers to be discouraged from completing a purchase.

"Corporate buyers are evolving rapidly into digital buyers – just like their customers," said Quark.ai Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prosenjit Sen. "Quark.ai is excited to sponsor Envision B2B, which is the perfect forum to demonstrate our best-in-class Autonomous Support Platform for B2B ecommerce."

More information about the June 8-10 event may be obtained at https://www.dc360events.com/home.

About Quark.ai

Quark.ai is the technology leader in Autonomous Customer Support and Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarkai-becomes-signature-sponsor-of-envision-b2b-june-8-10-event-convenes-market-and-technology-leaders-in-ecommerce-301557175.html

SOURCE Quark.ai

SOURCE Quark.ai

