Quarterhill to Announce Q4 and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) will release its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Bret Kidd, President and CEO, and John Karnes, CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at: https://app.webinar.net/EoQa9rN92eK

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at: https://app.webinar.net/EoQa9rN92eK

Traditional Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6383 (Toll Free)

To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8650 (International)

Rapidconnect

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://bit.ly/3GLDzZO

Telephone Replay

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on March 22, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 29, 2023, at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 98071629 and Replay Passcode: 071629#

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.

