Quarterhill Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announces results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held on Monday May 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).
At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's March 21, 2023, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with the Meeting:
1. the election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors (the "Board"), which was approved by shareholders as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Roxanne Anderson
33,931,288
74.22 %
11,784,371
25.78 %
Michel Tewfik Fattouche
34,766,181
76.05 %
10,949,478
23.95 %
Rusty Lewis
41,818,114
91.47 %
3,897,545
8.53 %
Pamela Steer
35,376,025
77.38 %
10,339,634
22.62 %
Anna Tosto
34,001,639
74.38 %
11,714,020
25.62 %
2. an ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Board to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
47,984,462
98.94 %
515,405
1.06 %
3. a special resolution authorizing a reduction to the stated capital account of the Common Shares in the amount of $120 million, as set out in Exhibit A to the Circular, which was approved by shareholders as follows:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
38,844,543
84.97 %
6,871,116
15.03 %
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-announces-annual-and-special-meeting-results-301820332.html
SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/10/c6571.html