Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Quarterhill Inc.'s (TSE:QTRH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Quarterhill Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The CA$211m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CA$44m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Quarterhill's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Quarterhill, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of CA$6.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 141% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Quarterhill's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Quarterhill is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Quarterhill's case is 40%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

