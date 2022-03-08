U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,207.42
    +6.33 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,868.61
    +51.23 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,854.90
    +23.93 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.62
    +5.29 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.37
    +5.97 (+5.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.80
    +27.90 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.69
    +0.97 (+3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0058 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8580
    +0.1070 (+6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,686.75
    -441.42 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.33
    +7.83 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.61
    +45.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Quarterhill Provides Update to Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • QTRHF

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announces that its auditor, Ernst & Young LLP ("EY"), has requested an extension from Quarterhill to complete its audit of Quarterhill's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, as a result of EY's staffing challenges.

Consequently, Quarterhill will now release its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Bret Kidd, President and CEO, and Steve Thompson, Interim CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Webcast Information
The live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528257&tp_key=1d

Dial-in Information

  • To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free)

  • To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8659 (International)

Replay Information
Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1528257&tp_key=1d

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on March 22, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 29, 2022, at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677.

Conference ID: 31380252 and Replay Passcode: 380252

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-provides-update-to-q4-and-fiscal-2021-financial-results-announcement-301497923.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Tesla’s China Sales Dropped. Why the Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    Tesla sales from its plant in Shanghai fell in February from January, following the pattern of other electric-vehicle makers. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) delivered 56,515 vehicles from its Chinese plant, according to reports. About 33,000 were exported into Europe and 23,000 were sold in China.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods beats expectations, sets a new 'foundation' for the year ahead

    Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. shares jumped 4.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after reporting fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The athletic retailer posted net income of $346.1 million, or $3.16 per share, up from $219.6 million, or $2.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.64 beat the FactSet consensus for $3.47. Sales of $3.352 billion were up from $3.125 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.303 billion. Same-store sales grew 5.9%, ahead of the FactSet con

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Steve Wozniak calls Bitcoin ‘pure-gold mathematics’ and the reason shows why crypto could be here to stay

    Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak isn't into other cryptocurrencies and NFTs, telling Insider they might be "ripoffs."

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • Why Carnival's Shares Dropped 9.9% on Monday

    Cruise line stocks had a rough start to the week as investors pondered the war between Russia and Ukraine and the economic fallout. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) closed the day down 9.9%, its low for the day.  What happened to cruise lines today  The biggest reason for today's move was oil prices climbing because Russia's supply is more uncertain than ever.

  • Voyager, Novartis sign deal worth up to $1.7 billion

    Voyager Therapeutics Inc.'s stock gained 16.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the gene therapy company said it inked a deal with Novartis [n: nvs] worth up to $1.7 billion. Novartis will pay $54 million upfront to license Voyager's novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids for use with the gene therapies it's developing. There are several additional milestones included in the deal that would bring the total value up to $1.7 billion. Voyager's stock is down 28.5% over the past year, while

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Wix Is Down 75% Over the Past Year. Here's Why I'm Holding My Shares

    While results like this can be a hard pill to swallow, investors should be cautious not to let stock performance alone dictate whether or not they should sell. With that approach in mind, here's why I'm still holding onto my Wix stock.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • Corporate Insiders Go Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The hot war in Ukraine continues, pitting the smaller country’s stubborn resistance against Russia’s bigger battalions. The Western nations have responded with economic sanctions against Russia, the aggressor, and the sanctions have triggered higher volatility and sharp losses in global stock markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 is down 2.95% today, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has fallen 3.6%. Year-to-date, the indexes are down 12% and 18%, respectively. Despite these overall losses, investors c

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Rite Aid eliminates COO position as part of management realignment

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. were indicated up nearly 1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug store chain announced a realignment of its management team that includes the elimination of the chief operating officer (COO) position and consolidation of leadership of its pharmacy business. As part of the realignment, COO Jim Peters and Chief Pharmacy Officer Jocelyn Konrad have left the company, after both were in their roles since October 2019. Karen Staniforth, senior vice president of clinica