Quarterly Investor Webinar / Call
PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the September 2021 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Thursday October 21, 2021, as well as the Edikan and Yaouré exploration updates.
CALL DETAILS
Australia: Thursday October 21, 2021
Canada: Wednesday October 20, 2021
UK: Wednesday October 20, 2021
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hY9yZCH2R5mAhElI6Y9Swg
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 898 2050 6084
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
Location
Australia
Singapore
Canada
USA
New Zealand
United Kingdom
Dial in Number
+61 8 7150 1149
+65 3165 1065
+1 778 907 2071
+1 669 900 9128
+64 9 884 6780
+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
