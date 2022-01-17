U.S. markets closed

Quarterly Investor Webinar / Call

Perseus Mining Limited
PERTH, Western Australia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the December 2021 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday January 25, 2022.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Tuesday January 25, 2022

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am

Canada: Monday January 24, 2022

Toronto – 5:00pm

Vancouver – 2:00pm

UK: Monday January 24, 2022

London – 10:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Pt48Wix3Q9i-j9BYlnDh1A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 813 4342 0825

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location

Australia

Singapore

Canada

USA

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Dial in Number

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kef1GVtcfT

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.



ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM


CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Claire Hall

Corporate Communications
claire.hall@perseusmining.com


