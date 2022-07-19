U.S. markets closed

Quarterly Report Investor Webinar / Call

Perseus Mining Limited
·1 min read
  • PMNXF
Perseus Mining Limited
Perseus Mining Limited

PERTH, Western Australia, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2022 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday July 26, 2022.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Tuesday July 26, 2022

Canada: Monday July 25, 2022

UK: Tuesday July 26, 2022

 

 

 

Perth – 7:00am

Toronto – 7:00pm

London – 12:00am

 

 

 

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am

Vancouver – 4:00pm

 

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bl20-GuyR_GhcP3lxxDI9Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 847 5673 1137

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location

Australia

Singapore

Canada

USA

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Dial in Number

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kecdxnuUGW

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

CONTACTS:

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Claire Hall

Corporate Communications
claire.hall@perseusmining.com


