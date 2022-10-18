U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,717.48
    +39.53 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,538.43
    +352.61 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,785.85
    +110.05 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.75
    +28.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    -2.80 (-3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    -6.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9847
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9880
    -0.0270 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1630
    +0.2070 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,440.22
    -52.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.46
    -4.26 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,957.52
    +37.28 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

QUARTET HEALTH ADDS FIVE INDUSTRY LEADERS TO ITS GROWING EXECUTIVE TEAM

·2 min read

The mental health technology and services company supercharges its leadership bench

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartet Health, an innovative mental health care technology and services company, today announced the addition of five industry-leading experts across its various teams as Quartet continues to deliver speed to quality mental health care for patients across the country. Joining Quartet's executive suite:

Quartet Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quartet Health, Inc.)
Quartet Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quartet Health, Inc.)

  • Gillian Hsieh as Quartet's Chief Financial Officer. She is the former Senior Vice President of Finance at Convey Health Solutions.

  • Rob Alarcon as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. He joins Quartet from TransPerfect Legal Solutions.

  • José Aponte as Vice President of User Experience. He joins the company from Thirty Madison.

  • Ryan Cummings as Vice President of Security. Cummings comes to Quartet from Meru Health.

  • Tom Dow as Vice President of Health Economics. Dow joins the company from Emerging Therapy Solutions.

"Each of these leaders brings a unique skill set to Quartet at a time of incredible growth and innovation for us as we work to help more people quickly and easily get access to mental health care," said Puneet Singh, CEO of Quartet Health. "We are excited to welcome each of them to the Quartet team."

The new hires represent the latest additions to Quartet's growing leadership lineup. Last month the company welcomed a new Chief Medical Officer and Chief Clinical Strategy & Quality Officer. Quartet itself has expanded significantly over the past year, with its acquisition of InnovaTel Telepsychiatry and strategic partnership with Independence Health Group.

Quartet now employs over 200 clinicians, has over 20,000 providers on its platform, and serves more than half a million patients annually. The new CFO and four new VPs will support Quartet's rapid growth and spearhead Quartet's continued commitment to transforming the mental health care delivery space, especially for those with severe mental health conditions.

"Quartet is developing unique solutions, including care coordination, member-based care delivery, and enhanced analytics to improve access and decrease costs," said Hsieh, Quartet's new CFO. "I'm eager to help drive Quartet's growth and financial performance while contributing to the company's strategy and execution."

About Quartet Health

Quartet is a platform that makes it easier for people to get the best mental health care for them. Quartet's technology and services reach people who need care, connect them to the right care, track the quality of their care, and support their care journeys. Backed by top investors like Oak HC/FT, GV (formerly Google Ventures), F-Prime Capital Partners, Polaris Partners, Deerfield Management, Centene Corporation, and Echo Health Ventures, Quartet partners with health insurance plans and health systems in 32 states across the country to help people get the care they need.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quartet-health-adds-five-industry-leaders-to-its-growing-executive-team-301652326.html

SOURCE Quartet Health, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Ally Financial Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    In Ally Financial's latest print, the company fell short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 7%.

  • Where Will Tilray Brands Be in 10 Years?

    Amid the to-and-fro cannabis gold rush, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a contender to be the top dog. In 10 years, Tilray could be one of the world's largest cannabis companies, much like it is now. It'll likely have a mix of cannabis products and brands that are priced for different consumer populations, and it'll also probably still be selling alcoholic beverages as well.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    When the curtain closes on 2022 in roughly two and a half months, Wall Street professionals and everyday investors are likely to look back on this year as one of the most trying on record. The first supercharged income stock that's a screaming buy for value-oriented investors is pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Johnson & Johnson reports earnings beat, lower full-year guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Johnson & Johnson.

  • BofA Survey ‘Screams’ Capitulation With Rally Set for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approa

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Goldman Sachs stock rises on earnings beat, bank reorganization

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Goldman Sachs.

  • SoFi Stock Could Soar 77% According To Wall Street Analysts

    In this video, I will talk about SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) new analyst upgrades and the recent announcement around Galileo. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) adds US$4.0b to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 58%

    Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't...

  • Stocks bounce for 2nd day ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading after the opening bell.

  • As Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) hits US$2.1b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

    Last week, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were...

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy Stock

    While both Etsy and Shopify are e-commerce companies, they have significantly different business models. Etsy operates an e-commerce marketplace that focuses on matching sellers of craft and vintage goods to buyers. Shopify, too, aims to help entrepreneurs succeed by making it easier for them to sell their products globally.