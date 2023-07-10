Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Quartix Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = UK£5.6m ÷ (UK£30m - UK£8.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Quartix Technologies has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Quartix Technologies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Quartix Technologies has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Quartix Technologies' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Quartix Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 39%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However it looks like Quartix Technologies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Quartix Technologies is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 30% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Quartix Technologies does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

