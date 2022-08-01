U.S. markets closed

Quartz Crystal Market worth $8.83 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.8%: TMR Study

·7 min read

  • Abundant utilization in consumer electronics to drive enormous revenue gains to players in quartz crystal market; massive demand for quartz crystal resonators in overall electronics industry presents lucrative avenue

  • Widespread use of oscillators and filters in electronic designs spurring growth prospects from IT and telecom industries; firms to tap into ample opportunities in Asia Pacific market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Variety of forms of products in the quartz crystal market particularly find use as resonators for filters and oscillators, particularly in electronic designs where high performance is required. A recent quartz crystal market analysis underscored the trend that firms are keenly capitalizing on the applications of quartz crystals in the telecom sector. The quartz crystal market size was pegged at US$ 4.69 Bn in 2021.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

A comprehensive scrutiny of quartz crystal market trends indicate that firms have gained sizable revenues from use of products in wide range of RF circuit design applications. Massive demand for high-performance oscillators and filters in radio & communication systems, microprocessors and controllers in several industries has expanded the revenue potential. Of note, the use of products in end-use industries such as telecom, IT, automotive, and healthcare will generate massive lucrative opportunity during the forecast period.

The study on the quartz crystal market statistics found that crystal oscillators are widely utilized in digital integrated circuits. Stridently, this stemmed from massive utilization of crystal oscillators in timekeeping devices, test and measurement equipment, and electronic circuits.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84879

Key Findings of Quartz Crystal Market Study

  • Demand for Resonators in Electronic Designs Underpins Colossal Opportunities: Abundant use of quartz crystal resonators in the electronics industry has spurred the revenue prospects for manufacturers. They are extensively utilized in quartz crystal oscillators and crystal filters. The use is rising in electronic circuit designs, notably in numerous RF circuit design applications. Of note, crystal oscillators have emerged as a versatile resonator for wide range of electronic systems, whereby their massive utilization offer enormous revenue potential for firms in the quartz crystal market.

  • Utilization in High-Performance Electronic Components Propelling Revenue Growth: Rise in utilization of quartz crystals in wide spectrum of consumer and commercial electronics applications is generating massive revenue streams for firms. Sophisticated filters and oscillators are able to meet demanding requirements of stability and performance for many circuit designs, thereby generating vast profitable avenues. Their use in demanding RF circuit designs will open up lucrative avenues in quartz crystal market.

  • Firms Capturing Substantial Prospects in Prevalent Use of AT Cut Crystals for Electronic Instruments: AT cut segment held highest quartz crystal market share in 2021. Preference of this type of cut for the quart crystal is due to the suitability in host of applications where oscillators run in the range of 500 kHz to around 300 MHz.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84879

Quartz Crystal Market: Key Drivers

  • Quartz crystals have gained immense popularity among electronics manufacturers for their use in remarkably stable, high-performance resonators. Several useful and especially a few unique characteristics of quartz, notable of which include piezoelectric effect, drive commercial interest in quartz crystals.

  • Lower cost of manufacture pivots a key value proposition for the expansion of the quartz crystal market. Of note, rapid strides in electronics communication technology, especially 5G, will expand the frontiers for new revenue streams for market players.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84879

Quartz Crystal Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America holds a prominent share of the global quartz crystal market in 2021. The revenue growth has been fuelled by the rise in demand for the products in multiple industries.

  • Asia Pacific held a major market share in the same year. Sizable opportunities in the regional market stem from the utilization of products in the consumer electronics manufacturing in China and Japan. Firms are finding long-term growth opportunities in the regional market, and they are geared toward tapping into those through launching technologically advanced crystals.

Quartz Crystal Market: Key Players

The competition landscape is mainly characterized by the presence of relatively few large-scale vendors controlling a majority stake in the quartz crystal market. Some of the key players in the market are TXC Corporation, SiTime Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., Micro Crystal AG, KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation, DK Photonics, Diodes Incorporated, ACTE A/S, and Abracon.

Quartz Crystal Market Segmentation

  • Frequency

  • Crystal Cut

  • Application

  • End-use Industry

 Regions Covered

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • The U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports

Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market - liquid crystal tunable filters market is likely to register a double-digit growth rate of 11% CAGR over the projection period, from 2019 to 2027.

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market - Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market is likely to record a value of ~ US$ 790 million in 2027. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

High-Voltage Switchgear Market - High-Voltage Switchgear market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period and reach US$ 18,898.7 Mn by 2026.

Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market - low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market is expected to reach US$ 82.8 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Voltage Calibrator Market - voltage calibrator market is expected to reach US$ 271.27 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Flexible Display Market - Flexible Display Market is expected to cross value of US$ 242.6 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Spintronic Devices Market - Spintronic Devices Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.69 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market - The global fine pixel pitch led displays market is expected to reach value of US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quartz-crystal-market-worth-8-83-billion-by-2031--cagr-6-8-tmr-study-301596278.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

