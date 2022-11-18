U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Quartz Market Trends and ForecastThe global quartz market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in quartz market to 2027 by end use industry (electronics and semiconductors, solar, building and construction, metallurgy, optics and telecommunication, and others), product type (quartz sand, quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz crystal, silicon metal, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quartz Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362859/?utm_source=GNW

Quartz Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the quartz market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics and semiconductor, solar, buildings and construction, optics and telecommunication, and metallurgy industries. The global quartz market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for quartz in semiconductor and electronics industry and surging demand for solar photovoltaic/PV cells.

Emerging Trends in the Quartz Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of quartz countertop and increasing demand for quartz in microelectronics applications.

Quartz Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global quartz market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:

Quartz Market by Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Quartz Sand
• Quartz Surface and Tile
• High-Purity Quartz
o Fused Quartz Crucible
o Quartz Glass
• Quartz Crystal
• Silicon Metal
• Others

Quartz Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Electronics and Semiconductors
• Solar
• Building and Construction
• Metallurgy
• Optics and Telecommunication
• Others

Quartz Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o Italy
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
• The Rest of the World
• Middle East
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
List of Quartz Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies quartz companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the quartz companies profiled in this report includes.
• Quality Quartz Engineering
• The Quartz Corporation
• Sibelco (Unimin Corporation)
• Momentive Performance Material
• Saint-Gobain
• Jiangsu Pacific Quartz
• Nordic Mining
• AGC
• Russian Quartz
Quartz Market Insight
• The analyst forecast that high-purity quartz market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for quartz in the manufacturing for crucible which is used in the casting of silicon for photovoltaics cell and semiconductor industry is driving the demand for high purity quartz market.
• Buildings and construction will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing residential and commercial construction activities in emerging economies. Growing building and construction industry is driving the demand for quartz in manufacturing for flat glass, container glass, glass wool, and specialty glass.
• APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the growth in building and construction industry, increasing semiconductor manufacturing industry, and expansion of solar projects.
Features of Quartz Market
• Market Size Estimates: Quartz market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type and end use industry
• Regional Analysis: Quartz market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use industry, and regions for the quartz market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the quartz market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the quartz market size?
Answer: The global quartz market is expected to reach an estimated $9 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for quartz market?
Answer: The quartz market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the quartz market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for quartz in semiconductor and electronics industry and surging demand for solar photovoltaic/PV cells.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for quartz?
Answer: Electronics and semiconductors, solar, building and construction, metallurgy, optics and telecommunication, and others are the major application for quartz.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in quartz market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of quartz countertop and increasing demand for quartz in microelectronics applications.
Q6. Who are the key quartz companies?

Answer: Some of the key quartz companies are as follows:
• Quality Quartz Engineering
• The Quartz Corporation
• Sibelco (Unimin Corporation)
• Momentive Performance Material
• Saint-Gobain
• Jiangsu Pacific Quartz
• Nordic Mining
• AGC
• Russian Quartz
Q7. Which quartz product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecast that high-purity quartz market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for quartz in the manufacturing for crucible which is used in the casting of silicon for photovoltaics cell and semiconductor industry is driving the demand for high purity quartz market
Q8. In quartz market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global quartz market by end use industry (electronics and semiconductors, solar, building and construction, metallurgy, optics and telecommunication, and others), product type (quartz sand, quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz crystal, silicon metal, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362859/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


