Quartz Mountain Resources' Market Cap Up CA$3.7m Following Year Of Insider Stock Buying

Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:QZM) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 21% resulting in a CA$3.7m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of CA$252.0k worth of stock is now worth CA$595.0k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Quartz Mountain Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Robert Dickinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$252k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.18 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.42. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Quartz Mountain Resources insiders own 65% of the company, worth about CA$13m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quartz Mountain Resources Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Quartz Mountain Resources insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Quartz Mountain Resources. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Quartz Mountain Resources has 6 warning signs (4 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

