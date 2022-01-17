U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.34
    +0.52 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5980
    +0.3980 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,163.93
    -927.02 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.34
    -14.39 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Quavo, Inc. Announces Completion of SOC 2 Type II Certification

·3 min read

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Fintech provider Quavo Fraud & Disputes attained its SOC 2 Type II certification. The completion of the six-month observation period underlines Quavo's service commitments and declares that all system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to the security standards set forth by AICPA. The announcement emphasizes Quavo's continuous dedication to assuring their clients' security and safety.

Quavo Fraud and Disputes (PRNewsfoto/Quavo, Inc.)
Quavo Fraud and Disputes (PRNewsfoto/Quavo, Inc.)

The SOC 2 Type II is a lengthy examination period during which Quavo's internal controls and systems related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and data privacy were analyzed. After completing the SOC 2 Type I certification, the established policies and procedures were tested and identified over six months. Quavo passed auditor requirements and attained the SOC 2 Type II completion report.

"Quavo's completion of our SOC 2 Type II audit means that we are following industry best practices and were audited by an outside firm to ensure we were upholding these practices correctly," said Co-founder and Managing Partner David Chmielewski. "One of our primary goals is to provide a platform our clients can trust with their business and data. Our own opinion of how we are doing is not enough in this industry. Strong auditability is a cornerstone of our cloud platform for this reason."

The SOC 2 Type II achievement indicates that Quavo developed and continues to communicate its personnel procedures, data, and asset security. These procedures included several policies: Change Management/Separation of Duties, Data Protection, Encryption and Key Management, Incident Response, and Vulnerability Management and Patch Program.

Nick Facca, Quavo's Director of Technology, detailed the significance of the SOC 2 Type II attainment, "Our completion of the SOC 2 Type II report highlights the importance of Quavo's organization-wide controls established along with the security assurance provided to our clients, safeguarding sensitive data. As the industry faces new vulnerabilities regularly, the Quavo team ensures that the adequate steps are being taken, and the situations are appropriately solved."

The Quavo team continues to stress the importance of data security. A recent example of successful controls put in place occurred when the Log4j Java vulnerability was handled proactively through proper incident response and reporting, providing client communication and assurance.

Quavo is the world's leading provider of cloud-based dispute management solutions for financial institutions and Fintech organizations. Quavo offers turnkey, automated software solutions for disputes with complete Reg E and Reg Z compliance. Quavo's premier software solutions are QFD™ and ARIA™. QFD™ automates fraud and dispute processing workflows, from intake to case resolution. Our fraud management AI, ARIA™, conducts the investigation process to reach decisions as a human would, in a matter of seconds. Quavo also provides add-ons to the QFD software, namely Dispute Resolution Experts™, our human intelligence service.

For more information about Quavo, visit www.quavo.com.

Contact: Jennifer Marshall
Marketing Manager
marketing@quavo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quavo-inc-announces-completion-of-soc-2-type-ii-certification-301462161.html

SOURCE Quavo, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano spikes 13% in past 24 hours

    The development of smart contracts on Cardano (ADA) has led the blockchain network to notable growth, following a 13% surge, according to market data from Coin Rivet.

  • Land Prices Surge on Cardano Metaverse Project Pavia

    Over 60% of 100,000 virtual land plots have sold on Pavia, with the remaining set to go under the hammer later this quarter.

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Metaverse, NFTs and Cryptos Are the Next Big Thing for Retail Giant – Walmart

    Walmart has filed several trademark applications, one of which is “Verse to Store,” “Verse to Curb” and “Verse to Home” for the shopping category.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Brent Crude Trades Near Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices steadied, with Brent trading near its highest level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapFutures

  • Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

    Model S prototype ‘set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry’

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW Sales Surge as Cheaper Brands Lag Behind

    A boom in luxury-car sales and the shifting of scarce semiconductors to the most profitable vehicles helped many auto makers achieve robust profits last year, even as sales of mainstream vehicles lagged behind and supply-chain disruptions crippled car production.

  • Exclusive-Indian rice traders stop new export deals as freight train shortage blocks shipments

    Nearly a third of India's rice exports for this month are stuck due to a shortage of freight trains and most traders have stopped signing February export contracts to avoid demurrage charges, industry officials told Reuters. The slowdown in exports from India, the world's biggest rice exporter, has allowed rival suppliers such as Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam to increase overseas sales at higher prices. Shipments of more than 500,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice that need to be transported to ports on India's east coast from the central state of Chhattisgarh have been stuck due to the shortage of freight trains, dealers said.

  • Oil edges higher as rising Libyan output offsets supply concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose modestly on Monday as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Trade was subdued due to the U.S. holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • GlaxoSmithKline Says 'No' 3 Times

    Rejects Unilever's offers for its consumer health care business, claiming undervaluation

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 CAPITAL AND OPERATING BUDGET; CORPORATE UPDATE ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS BUSINESS MODEL; OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce its 2022 budget guidance, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors, an update on Surge's anticipated reinstatement of Management's shareholder returns focused business model, and an operations update.

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • Apple faces class action lawsuit over Powerbeats Pro charging issues

    Apple has been served a potential class action lawsuit over a reported Powerbeats Pro design flaw that hurts battery life.