Quavo, Inc. Appoints Brittany Usher as Inaugural Chief Revenue Officer

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes, the leading provider of dispute management solutions for issuing financial institutions, has announced Brittany Usher as its inaugural Chief Revenue Officer, making her the first female member of the company's c-suite. As CRO, she oversees Quavo's marketing, sales, client success, and dispute processing teams, bringing all client-facing operations under one banner to best leverage collective client insight for continuous product innovation and delivery.

"Brittany embodies everything it takes to be a Fintech leader," said Quavo CEO and Co-Founder Joseph McLean. "Brittany's appointment as Quavo's first CRO is well-deserved. Her drive, diligence, and dedication are unparalleled. I'm excited to see where she takes the company next."

Usher joined Quavo in 2019, immediately establishing sales and marketing teams with go-to-market strategies that saw the company evolve from a customized application provider to a product company specializing in fraud and dispute SaaS solutions for issuing financial institutions. Her successes in revenue growth and brand awareness were a significant factor in Quavo's $6 Million Series A funding raise with FINTOP Capital in 2021.

In March 2022, Usher became the first female, non-founding member of Quavo's executive team. Last year also saw Usher serve as a panelist at Fintech conferences like Finovate and Money 20/20 USA, where she lent her expertise on strategic Fintech partnerships, account holder experience, and the power of automated solutions for the back-office.

After leading the company in reaching $10.5 million in annual revenue and $1 million in MRR last year, Usher is looking to the future.

"Quavo has achieved incredible growth since our initial SaaS product launch in 2020," said Usher. "As we explore global markets, my goal is to exceed client expectations by continuously developing automated solutions and best practices that buttress the underserved, but increasingly pervasive, industry problem of fraud and friendly fraud."

Brittany resides in Philadelphia, where she coaches youth lacrosse and mentors rising industry professionals in her spare time.

Watch how Quavo's QFD™ platform automates the chargeback recovery process for issuing financial institutions.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo Fraud & Disputes™ is the world's leading provider of automated dispute management solutions for issuing banks and financial organizations. Quavo's premier QFD™ SaaS platform can automate the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake through investigation, chargeback recovery, and resolution. Combine QFD™ with their back-office investigation service, Dispute Resolution Experts™ for a partial or fully outsourced fraud and dispute management process. For issuers experiencing high-volume fraud claims, Quavo's revolutionary automated intelligence tool ARIA™ performs the entire fraud investigation within seconds as a human would but without the risk of human error. For more information about Quavo Fraud & Disputes, visit www.quavo.com .

