Qube Holdings' (ASX:QUB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of October to A$0.0435. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Qube Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Qube Holdings' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 52.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 55% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.044 total annually to A$0.087. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.1% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Qube Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Qube Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.4% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Qube Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Qube Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

