Are Qube Holdings Limited's (ASX:QUB) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

Qube Holdings (ASX:QUB) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.6%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Qube Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Qube Holdings is:

5.5% = AU$168m ÷ AU$3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Qube Holdings' Earnings Growth And 5.5% ROE

At first glance, Qube Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 4.2% doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, Qube Holdings' five year net income decline rate was 18%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

From the 17% decline reported by the industry in the same period, we infer that Qube Holdings and its industry are both shrinking at a similar rate.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Qube Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Qube Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Qube Holdings has a high three-year median payout ratio of 79% (that is, it is retaining 21% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run.

Additionally, Qube Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 71%. However, Qube Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 7.7% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Qube Holdings' performance. Specifically, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return. Investors may have benefitted, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

