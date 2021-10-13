Quebec healthcare co-operative becomes 46th member of The Co-operators Group Limited

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Co-operators has welcomed its newest member organization, Health Co-operatives Federation of Quebec (FQCS), which represents the health co-operative sector providing front-line, non-profit health services across Quebec. With this new addition to its membership, The Co-operators Group Limited is now governed by a total of 46 member organizations from across Canada, including co-operatives, credit union centrals and representative farm organizations. FQCS becomes the eighth co-operative organization in the Quebec region to join the membership of the financial services organization.

"We are guided by a diverse membership that reflects the co-operative sector in Canada and the people we serve," says John Harvie, Chairperson of Co-operators Board of Directors. "FQCS will bring valuable skills and perspectives to our governance, as a co-operative working in our communities to defend and protect the interests of all health cooperatives and the frontline workers they support."

"Our co-operative nature enables us to collaborate across sectors to enhance our ability to fulfil our mission of providing financial security for Canadians and our communities," Rob Wesseling, President and CEO of Co-operators. "With FQCS, we now welcome a new set of insights and ideas that will add to our collective strength and enhance our ability to meet the diverse needs of our clients, members, and communities."

FQCS stands up for the health co-operatives and their 80,000 members, who take responsibility for responding to unmet needs by mobilizing their communities. Some 40 non-profit health co-operatives in Quebec bring together on average 2,000 members each, providing preventive and curative front-line health services to their communities. These services are offered by 230 physicians, 115 nurses and dozens of health professionals, teaming up to take care of more than 280,000 patients' health.

"Promoting the power of intercooperation, we are excited to join a large pan-Canadian network and to collaborate with members of Co-operators. The FQCS has the opportunity to learn from best business practices in other sectors to strengthen its development," explains Chantal Dubuc, President of FQCS. "Beyond the benefits in terms of insurance granted to members of health cooperatives joining the FQCS, we will be proud to share our expertise in the health cooperative model and hopefully spread it through Canada."

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. The company has more than $61.5 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 76 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and is listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

About Health Co-operatives Federation of Québec (FQCS)

FQCS is the only organization promoting the multi-stakeholder non-profit cooperative health model, advocating with diligence and determination to public and private decision-making bodies on behalf of all health cooperatives in Quebec. FQCS's members are offered access to diversified services, privileged information, technical support, and preferential advantages, in addition to expertise-consulting services at fair cost, all adapted to their needs. For additional information, please visit www.fqcs.coop

