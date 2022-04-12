U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Quebec Project Removes Barriers to Health Care for Racialized and Migrant Populations Who Are LGBTQI+

·5 min read

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Université de Montréal and the Centre de Recherche en Santé Publique (CReSP), supported by MAP and Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros through their Even the Odds initiative, is launching a research project to study an innovative health clinic specifically designed to meet the needs of racialized and migrant communities who identify as LGBTQI+.

The first of its kind in Quebec, 'Clinic Mauve' was launched in Montréal in 2020 through an initial grant from the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine of the College of Family Physicians of Canada. Led by Dr. Vania Jimenez, Dr. Pierre-Paul Tellier and Dr. Edward Lee, in close collaboration with community partner AGIR (a by and for LGBTQI+ migrant community organization), Clinic Mauve operates within a family medicine group at the Health and Social Service Centres of Côte-des-Neiges and Parc-Extension, and the Actuel medical clinic.

Despite Canada's universal health care system, migrant and racialized people who are LGBTQI+ face multiple structural and intersecting barriers to accessing and benefiting from health care. These inequities were highlighted and exacerbated by the sudden arrival of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

Clinic Mauve delivers integrated medical care and psycho-social services (including social workers, therapists, and peer navigators) that engage in trauma-informed, anti-oppressive, and intersectional approaches tailored to meet the health needs of migrant and racialized populations who are LGBTQI+.

"We know that the Clinic Mauve is a very promising model of integrated care," said Dr. Edward Lee, Associate Professor in the School of Social Work at Université de Montréal, a member of CReSP and the study's lead researcher. "We're launching this study to help us understand the aspects of the clinic that are most effective, and how we can scale up and share successful strategies with other care providers and communities across Canada."

As part of the research project, the Université de Montréal team is collaborating with ongoing 'Trans Indigenous Youth Social Action Research Sharing Circle', a project led by Dr. Annie Pullen Sansfaçon and funded by SSHRC and in partnership with the organization P10, to explore the best ways to tailor the clinic's services to serve Two-Spirit and/or trans Indigenous people, especially youth.

The research is funded by Even the Odds, a partnership between Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros and MAP (Unity Health Toronto) to raise awareness of inequity in Canada and help build vibrant, healthy communities. To date, the initiative has raised more than $1.2 million with the generous support of Staples/Bureau en Gros customers, vendors and corporate donations.

"We're proud to support this exciting innovation to take on structural challenges that migrant and racialized people who are LGBTQI+ face accessing health care in Quebec," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros. "It's a great model with the potential to scale and help 'Even the Odds' across Canada."

Université de Montréal

Deeply rooted in Montreal and dedicated to its international mission, Université de Montréal ranks among the world's top universities, placing 73rd in the Times Higher Education rankings. Founded in 1878, UdeM and its two affiliated schools, HEC Montréal and Polytechnique Montréal, constitute the largest centre of higher education and research in Quebec and one of the most important in North America. It has more than 2,300 professors and researchers, and nearly 70,000 students. For more information, visit umontreal.ca.

CReSP

The Centre for Public Health Research (CReSP) is the result of a partnership between Université de Montréal and CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, an integrated university health and social services centre. The CReSP is funded by the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé, and it brings together more than 60 researchers from six faculties of University of Montréal and Polytechnique Montréal. Its mission is to generate relevant cutting-edge knowledge to provide insight into population health issues and support evidence-based public health initiatives to promote health and reduce the burden of illness. For more information, visit cresp.ca.

MAP

MAP is a world-leading research centre dedicated to creating a healthier future for all. Through big-picture research and street-level solutions, MAP scientists tackle complex community health issues—many at the intersection of health and equity. MAP's 32 scientists and over 120 staff and students work in partnership with communities, researchers, and government leaders across Canada to address issues such as homelessness, unequal access to health care and medicine, and the lifelong effects of childhood poverty. MAP is part of the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute of St. Michael's Hospital, Unity Health Toronto. For more information, visit maphealth.ca.

Staples Canada

Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros is The Working and Learning Company. With a focus on community, inspiration and services, the privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its over 300 locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands that support business customers, Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as five co-working facilities in Toronto, Kelowna, Oakville and Ottawa under the banner Staples Studio. Staples Canada is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or get social with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c6611.html

