Quebecor Inc. announces election of directors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- QBCAF
- QBCRF
MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.
All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:
For
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Class "A" directors*
André P. Brosseau
71,225,803
99.99
1,526
0.01
Michèle Colpron
71,225,537
99.99
1,792
0.01
Sylvie Lalande
71,225,695
99.99
1,634
0.01
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
71,225,706
99.99
1,623
0.01
Robert Paré
71,225,795
99.99
1,534
0.01
Érik Péladeau
71,221,385
99.99
5,944
0.01
Class "B" directors**
Chantal Bélanger
114,157,696
88.85
14,324,878
11.15
Lise Croteau
103,210,307
80.33
25,272,267
19.67
* Elected by the Class "A" shareholders
About Quebecor
Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.
Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.
A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.
Visit our website: www.quebecor.com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor
SOURCE Quebecor
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c4181.html