The Queen's Christmas message will be available on Alexa for the first time

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You won’t have to go out of your way to catch Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Christmas Day message if you have an Echo (or a similar device) on hand. The Guardian reports that the Queen’s message will be available on smart speakers for the first time through Amazon’s Alexa. So long as you live in an English-speaking country, you can ask Alexa to “play the Queen’s Christmas day message” after 3PM GMT (10AM ET) and get the inspiring speech while you’re finishing a holiday meal.

Google Assistant and HomePod users are out of luck for the on-demand message, but you can always stream BBC Radio 4 on your speaker to get the live broadcast.

It’s a relatively late move when smart speakers have been around for several years. It shows how voice assistants have infiltrated the mainstream, however, and might make a case for smart speakers (at least Amazon’s) if you can’t listen or watch live.

