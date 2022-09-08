Queen Elizabeth II's death sparks Twitter outages in US, several countries, users report

The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to a frenzy on social media Thursday, so much so that Twitter experienced outages in several countries, including the U.S.

Immediately after 94-year-old monarch's death, Twitter users reported getting the messages: "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again," or "Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time."

According to Downdetector, which tracks website outages, thousands of Twitter users reported outages at 1:36 p.m. ET, six minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the queen's death.

Outages were reported in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Japan.

Twitter's official account and Twitter Support had not tweeted about the outages as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 1:41 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 8, 2022

Outages on Twitter were common in its early days, but as the platform grew the problems became less common. However, the news of the queen's death flooded the social media site.

Twitter users shared their shock amid the social media frenzy.

"Tweets aren't loading right now" message on Twitter.

WHY TWITTER IS BREAKING DOWN? IS THIS BECAUSE OF THE QUEEN? — 아이시 ⤮ (@hnjiqkka) September 8, 2022

IM CRYING LIKE TWITTER IS DOWN pic.twitter.com/SRk25j2Yyj — queen elizabeth’s replacement (@gablabbing) September 8, 2022

of course twitter is down on the most important day of the year — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) September 8, 2022

