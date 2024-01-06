Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSE:QRC) insiders have significant skin in the game with 49% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Queen's Road Capital Investment's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

62% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSE:QRC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Queen's Road Capital Investment, beginning with the chart below.

TSX:QRC Ownership Breakdown January 6th 2024

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Queen's Road Capital Investment?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Queen's Road Capital Investment's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

TSX:QRC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Queen's Road Capital Investment. The company's largest shareholder is Jack Cowin, with ownership of 25%. Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 24% of common stock, and Brett Blundy holds about 14% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Warren Philip Gilman directly holds 8.2% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Queen's Road Capital Investment

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$342m, and insiders have CA$168m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Queen's Road Capital Investment. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 24%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Queen's Road Capital Investment that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

