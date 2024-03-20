This Queens woman was arrested for trying to keep squatters out of her home by changing the locks

New York's squatter's rights laws have once again become the focus of public attention.

Adele Andaloro inherited her family’s home in Flushing, Queens after her parents passed away. As she was preparing to sell the property, squatters took over, installing a new front door and changing the locks, effectively locking her out of her childhood home.

Andaloro expressed her frustration to ABC7 New York's Eyewitness News, stating, “I'm really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home.”

According to New York state law, squatters are “classified as tenants and receive temporary rights as such” after occupying a property for 30 days.

During an interview with reporter Dan Krauth, an unidentified woman approached and unlocked the front door of the house, promptly leaving upon noticing the camera crew.

The camera kept filming while Andaloro, alongside her daughter and armed with her property deed, entered the home and found two men inside.

Cops called, owner arrested

The men called the police on Andaloro.

“They've called the police on me and I've called the locksmith," Andaloro said. "We didn't come in illegally, the door was open."

Police arrived and interviewed the men, who could not provide documentation to show that they had been there for more than 30 days. One man was taken away in handcuffs and the other was escorted off the property.

But that’s not the end of the story.

Before the police left, they warned the homeowner about changing the locks.

“I may end up in handcuffs today if a man shows up here and says I have illegally evicted him,” Andaloro said.

Despite the warning, Andaloro proceeded to change the locks. Shortly thereafter, another man, accompanied by the previously escorted squatter, forced entry into the house.

“Do you see this? This guy just literally broke down my door, broke through myself and my daughter," a distraught Andaloro said.

Police showed up again, arresting Andaloro for unlawful eviction.

One officer told Andaloro, “He can't be kicked out, you need to go to court.”

ABC7 highlighted that in New York, it is illegal to disconnect the utilities, change the locks, or remove the possessions of people claiming tenant status.

The NYPD told the New York Post that Andalaro was charged with unlawful eviction and slapped with a criminal court summons. They said no other arrests or summonses were issued.

The report added that Andaloro says she is now being forced to start an eviction filing in court to settle the dispute.

Outrage

The confrontation and the arrest, posted to the television network's YouTube channel, quickly went viral, amassing over 238,000 views and more than 1,400 comments on the platform since Monday.

Viewers expressed their frustration and disbelief, with the top comment stating, “This is a STUPID law. I am triggered watching this video.”

Another top comment highlighted that the squatters “got way more rights than the homeowners who worked hard to have the house they owned” and argued that “the squatters should be arrested, not the homeowner.”

Others questioned why the squatters didn’t get arrested for breaking into Andaloro’s home and changing the locks in the first place.

DailyMail.com says two 'vigilantes' showed up to the home looking to get the occupants out.

This incident has reignited discussions on the issue of squatter's rights, especially with regards to certain states like California and New York.

Dr. Ben Carson, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, recently remarked on another similar case, “Squatter’s rights? You’ve got to be kidding me. Squatters don't have any rights. They have no right to be in your house. What are they going to have next? Trespasser’s rights? That makes no sense whatsoever.”

