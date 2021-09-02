U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,349.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,652.75
    +43.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.50
    +4.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    +0.33 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.41 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,058.50
    +2,241.34 (+4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.67
    +92.50 (+7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.08
    -6.76 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

The Quell Foundation Announces First Responder Training and Preparedness Program

·3 min read

FirstNet®, Built with AT&T Proudly Underwrites Mental Health Preparedness Programming

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation, which strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness, today announces that FirstNet®, Built with AT&T will underwrite the Foundation's first responder mental health preparedness and training program.

"The women and men of our nation's first responder community are more likely to die by suicide than in the line-of-duty," says Kevin M. Lynch, CEO, and President of The Quell Foundation. "These Americans who have dedicated their life to protecting, and saving ours, are taking their own lives at unprecedented rates. We are honored FirstNet is supporting the development of Quell's First Responder Training and Preparedness Program, the Foundation's training curriculum for first responders to recognize mental health warning signs amongst their own."

FirstNet is also underwriting The Foundation's upcoming documentary "Lift the Mask - First Responders Sound the Alarm," produced by The Quell Foundation and MOD Worldwide. The film provides insight into the lives and the experiences of the first responder community, their families, and the lives they touch through their day-to-day activities.

"First responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and we take their health and wellness seriously," said Jason Porter, president, Public Sector and FirstNet, AT&T. "Quell's mental health preparedness and training program is one way we're helping first responders feel better equipped to manage the stresses of their jobs. We're proud to sponsor efforts that support the wellness of public safety."

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It is designed to improve communications among first responders and members of the public safety community, allowing first responders to communicate and collaborate with one another during everyday situations, big events or emergencies.

Chief Robert Gray and Sgt. Lynette Butler Shaw will spearhead The Foundation's first responder programming with a combined 50 years of experience in the first responder fields. Bob spent 30 years with Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD), serving as a firefighter, paramedic, Captain, and Battalion Chief. Lynette spent 25 years in law enforcement as a Police Sergeant with the William Paterson University Police Department after serving 13 years as a National Fugitive Investigator with the International Fidelity Insurance Company.

This programming will be available in 2022. If your organization is interested in hosting a documentary screening and/or training session, please contact Emily Abbott at EAbbott@thequellfoundation.org.

For more on The Quell Foundation, please visit: https://thequellfoundation.org

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

The Quell Foundation, Inc.

North Falmouth, MA - The Quell Foundation strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness. We work to accomplish this by encouraging people to share their stories, increasing access to mental health services, providing a pipeline of future mental health care professionals, and training first responders to recognize mental health crisis warning signs amongst their own.

Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more about the Masquerade Ball, the "Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness" documentary, or for general information about the Foundation. The Quell Foundation, Inc. is a National 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation - Tax ID 47-5127883

Media Contact:
Sarah Marshall
318063@email4pr.com
330-691-0218

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-quell-foundation-announces-first-responder-training-and-preparedness-program-301368403.html

SOURCE The Quell Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How You Handle a Volatile Stock Like Cassava Sciences

    Investing in biotech stocks can pay off big, but only if their research pans out. Pay attention to the risk-reward ratio -- and control your greed.

  • AbbVie Stock: Why A New FDA Order Hit It Harder Than Rivals Pfizer, Lilly

    AbbVie stock collapsed Wednesday after the FDA said it would have to add a warning to the label for arthritis drug Rinvoq.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

    To say that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) investors have had a great year would be an understatement. Demand for the companies' coronavirus vaccines has led investors to bid the shares up. Let's examine why Moderna and BioNTech are on track to be even more lucrative stocks to own at the end of this year than they were at the start.

  • Why AbbVie Is Down More Than 7% Today

    The Food and Drug Administration is drawing reasonable conclusions, but not necessarily conclusions that matter much to consumers.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.

  • CytoSorbents' Product Associated With High Survival In Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) has announced topline results from its CytoSorb Therapy in COVID-19 (CTC) multicenter registry. The data were presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. The CTC Registry included 52 consecutive critically ill COVID-19 patients with refractory acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on life support with ECMO and CytoSorb. The primary outcome of 90-day ICU mortality was 27% in the CTC Registry, below the 50% in the

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial: The 5 biggest takeaways from 'Valley of Hype'

    The documentary, "Valley of Hype: The culture that built Elizabeth Holmes," explores the unique role that Silicon Valley’s startup culture played in the rise and undoing of Holmes, who faces up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted.

  • Regeneron Is More Than a Covid Play. This Drug Could Be the World’s Biggest Selling by 2030.

    Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov wrote that the company's Dupixent, for autoimmune diseases, could be the top-selling drug in the world by 2030.

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy After A Second-Quarter Beat As Revlimid Rivals Loom?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Nabisco worker calls for boycott of company’s snacks amid strike

    Steven James has been working as a machine operator making Oreos, Chips Ahoy! and other Nabisco snacks at a plant in Richmond, Va. for 20 years.

  • CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

    It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is,

  • 5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

    Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May

  • Bizarre Anti-Mask Claims At School Board Meeting Stun Don Lemon Into Silence

    There were fights outside the meeting, but what happened inside was even more bizarre.

  • Inmate in Missouri swaps identity with ‘similar-looking’ inmate, walks out of jail

    The Randolph County sheriff department has launched a hunt to nab the impersonator

  • Anthem exec named CEO of CityMD parent company Summit Health

    Anthem executive takes over New Jersey-based health group.

  • Top Quality Dog Food Recalls Beef Product Because of Possible Salmonella, Listeria Contamination

    The food was distributed in seven states and Washington, D.C.

  • Didi Creates Union, Setting Precedent for Xi’s Worker Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is helping workers establish their first union, a groundbreaking decision its fellow tech giants may soon follow as China imposes rules to curb excessive work and protect millions of blue-collar workers from exploitation.The Beijing-based ride-hailing giant announced the creation of the union on an internal forum last week without specifics, according to people familiar with the matter. Didi drivers -- mostly part-time and lacking full employee benefits -- will li

  • Inside a Florida Hospital Full of Dying, Unvaxxed Thirtysomethings

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos GettyMIAMI—After ending a 12-hour shift on Sunday, an intensive-care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital was ready to put August behind her.The nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she did not have permission from the hospital to speak to reporters, said the past month was the worst of the pandemic so far—echoing the horrific hard numbers in the state.“It’s horrible,” the nurse told The Daily Beast. “I’ve never bagged so many t