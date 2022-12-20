Quercetin Market is estimated to cross a worth of US$ 1.29 Bn in 2022 and flourish further to breach a revenue of US$ 3.96 Bn at a CAGR of 12.4% between forecast period of 2022-32 | FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to Future Market Insights, quercetin demand in the U.S. is likely to surge at a robust pace during the next ten years owing to the rising inclination towards healthy food products and increasing awareness about health and wellbeing

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global sales of quercetin are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,968 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a 12.4% CAGR throughout the projection period. The total quercetin market is currently valued at US$ 1,296 Mn.



Rising adoption of quercetin across diverse industries including dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties is a key factor expected to boost the global quercetin market during the forecast period.

Recent trends have indicated that consumers are increasingly looking for organic ingredients in their daily lives. As a result, demand for natural ingredients like quercetin is skyrocketing.

Similarly, rising health awareness as well as the increasing acceptance of functional foods and supplements is expected to boost the quercetin industry over the projection period.

As people are becoming aware of the harmful impact of artificial preservatives in food and beverage products, they are opting for products containing natural preservatives. This has prompted manufacturers to utilize healthy ingredients like quercetin in their products, thereby aiding in the expansion of the global quercetin market

Additionally, growing usage of quercetin in pharmaceuticals due to its various health benefits will create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers during the forthcoming decade. Hence, leading quercetin manufacturers are ramping up their production capacities, launching new products, and employing novel and cost effective production techniques.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global quercetin sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2022 and 2032.

By end user, the food & beverage industry holds a substantial share of the global quercetin market.

Based on nature, the organic segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the assessment period.

Demand for quercetin in Japan is expected to grow at 11% CAGR during the forecast period.

China’s quercetin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2032.

The quercetin market in India is projected to expand at 14.3% during the forecast period.

"Long-term forecasts indicate that market participants will benefit from the increased health awareness and growing demand for functional foods and supplements containing natural ingredients like quercetin", -says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

Key players in the global quercetin market include King herbs Ltd, Natural Anhui Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Xi’an Tianuri Biotech Co. Ltd., Natrol Llc., Hengyang Densen Biotechnology co. ltd., Xi’an Frankherb Biotech Co. Ltd., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Bluebonnet Nutrition Corporation, Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Pharma Co. Ltd., Oregon’s Wild Harvest Ltd., and Source Naturals Inc

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Quercetin market presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Quercetin market based on

product (liquid, powder), nature (organic, inorganic), sales channel (stored-based retailing, modern grocery store (convenience store, discounters, hypermarket, supermarket,) traditional retailers (food specialist, independent small grocers, other grocers), online retailing/delivery, direct sales), and end user (food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, nutraceutical) across several regions.

Quercetin Industry by Category

By Product:

Liquid

Powder

By Nature:

Organic

Inorganic

By End User:

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical

Dietary supplement

Nutraceutical

By Sales Channel:

Stored -based retailing

Modern Grocery Store Convince store Discounters Hypermarket Supermarket

Traditional Retailers Food specialist Independent small Grocer Other Grocers

Online Retailing /Delivery

Direct Sales

