U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.75
    -18.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,657.00
    -110.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,907.00
    -55.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.10
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.80
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0249
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +1.51 (+7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8310
    -0.8080 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,912.32
    -285.15 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.13
    -18.27 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Quercus Completes Capital Raising for its Maiden PV Development Bond

·2 min read

Quercus accesses new and recurring funding source for its growing development business

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quercus Real Assets Limited, (Quercus), a renewable specialist based in London focusing on international investments within the Energy Transition, has reached its capital raising target of €33m for its maiden development bond.

Quercus Real Assets Limited: Diego Biasi, Co-Founder and Chairman (PRNewsfoto/Quercus Real Assets Limited)
Quercus Real Assets Limited: Diego Biasi, Co-Founder and Chairman (PRNewsfoto/Quercus Real Assets Limited)

The proceeds are being used to develop greenfield photovoltaic assets in Southern Europe with an initial focus on Spain and Italy. Quercus is targeting a development portfolio of approximately 1.5GW, twice the size of its last development portfolio (approaching 800MW) which was sold to investors in January 2022.  The first assets are expected to reach the ready to build stage in Q2 2023 at which stage Quercus will once again explore its strategic options in the market.

Quercus is currently marketing its second dedicated development bond that will look to mimic the successful strategy of its first offering.

Diego Biasi, the Chairman of Quercus, said:

"We are delighted to close our first development bond at its target capital raise, representing a new asset class dedicated to a specific set of investors. Our chosen geographies of Spain and Italy build on the successful exit of our first Spanish development portfolio and is consistent with the new development strategy pursued by the Group. Our interest will, in due course, extend to other Southern European Countries and sectors within the Energy Transition."

Note to Editors

About Quercus Real Assets:

Quercus Real Assets Limited is a renewable energy specialist focused on energy transition investments, with offices in London and Dubai.

Diego Biasi and Simone Borla had founded Quercus by establishing a Luxembourg-based fund which successfully completed over €1bn in gross investments since inception in five different successful strategies. In January 2020, Quercus's Chairman, Diego Biasi, joined forces with Marco D'Arrò, founder of the Real Asset Group (a capital advisory firm having raised €3.6bn of gross investments since its inception) to develop and steer Quercus's business in response to the evolution of the energy sector.

Since creation of Quercus Real Assets Limited a decade ago, the strategies of the company have been founded on the belief that creation of the long-term environmental and social capital underpins and strengthens investors' and shareholders' returns. Quercus is committed to developing business opportunities and supporting responsible investments for sustainable income and capital returns while contributing to a carbon-neutral future.

For further information, please visit www.quercusrealassets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869282/Quercus_Real_Assets_Chairman.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869283/Quercus_Real_Assets_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Quercus Real Assets Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Quercus Real Assets Limited)

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • ON Semiconductor stock falls despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for ON Semiconductor.

  • Boeing stock jumps on FAA 787 jet clearance, averted strike

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing stock amid reports that the aerospace company could be receiving approval from the FAA to resume 787 deliveries.

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Goldman Sachs’ Latest Prediction on Oil Prices and 10 Energy Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy stocks to watch amid changing situation in oil markets. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Energy Stocks to Watch. The oil and gas industry has rebounded strongly throughout 2022, with oil prices reaching their highest […]

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures were little changed as the stock market rally strengthens. Top stocks to buy and watch include Chevron and Exxon.