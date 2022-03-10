U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,228.91
    -48.97 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,973.03
    -313.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,009.56
    -245.99 (-1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.82
    -29.47 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.04
    -1.66 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.80
    +18.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.51 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0994
    -0.0080 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9970
    +0.0490 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0080 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1280
    +0.2690 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,144.98
    -3,043.58 (-7.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.87
    -2.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Quest 2 fitness tracking finally lands Apple Health integration

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Facebook's Meta's Oculus Quest 2 headset has managed to carve out a surprisingly sizable niche as a high-tech piece of exercise equipment as people use software like Beat Saber and Supernatural to get a cardio workout in. There have been some limits to the experience though given the standalone nature of the virtual reality headset.

Today, Meta announced that the Oculus Move service is boasting a new integration with Apple Health as well as a mobile view of health stats in the Oculus mobile app. Previously, health data including active time spent, calories burned and goals/progress was only viewable in-headset.

Meta hasn't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt on privacy matters over the years, so they are specifying that exporting movement data from the headset to your phone or the Apple Health app is strictly opt-in and that this data will not inform ad suggestions.

It's a fairly low-key (and long overdue) update for the headset, but one which plenty of frequent users will be happy to see landing on their devices at last.

At the company's most recent Connect keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg specifically highlighted the Quest's popularity as a workout device.

“A lot of you are already using Quest to stay fit, it lets you work out in some completely new ways,” Zuckerberg said in the keynote. “It’s kind of like a Peloton, but instead of your bike you just have your VR headset and with it, you can do anything from boxing lessons to sword-fighting to even dancing.”

Zuckerberg on the Quest 2 as a fitness device — ‘It’s kind of like a Peloton’

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-TikTok nears deal with Oracle to store its data-sources

    TikTok is nearing a deal for Oracle Corp to store its U.S. users' information without its Chinese parent ByteDance having access to it, hoping to address concerns of a U.S. national security panel over data integrity on the popular short video app, people familiar with the matter said. The agreement would come a year and a half after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that U.S. user data could be passed on to China's communist government. That order was not enforced after Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump as U.S. President last year, but CFIUS has continued to harbor concerns over data security at TikTok that ByteDance is now hoping to address, the sources said.

  • Apple continues shift away from Intel processors with new M1 chip

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses the expansion of Apple's M1 ultra chip in its product lineup.

  • Elon Musk Has a Conspiracy Theory About Satoshi Nakamoto

    Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator or the creators, of bitcoin, the popular cryptocurrency at the origin of the Big Bang of traditional finance for almost 13 years? Many people have claimed in the past to have discovered the identity of Satoshi Nakamato only to finally admit defeat. Elon Musk, the whimsical CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has once again revived the rumors and reactivated all the budding detectives on the internet.

  • Okcoin, Stacks Launch $165M Pledge to Support Bitcoin-Related Projects

    The Bitcoin Odyssey is a year-long pledge taken by VC firms to deploy money into solutions that accelerate the adoption of bitcoin.

  • Microsoft’s Return Puts Focus on Workers Who Are Skipping the Office

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has begun calling employees back to its headquarters in recent weeks, but its return-to-office strategy hinges on hybrid work. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them F

  • Should You Buy the Dip In This Top Automotive Chip Company?

    Starting with model year 2024, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) DRIVE Orin chip and sensor system will be available for use among automakers. One of them is small chip designer Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). After more than doubling its stock price over the last three years (which includes the recent 60%-plus sell-off from all-time highs), Ambarella is putting up solid numbers as its computer vision chips find their way into more automaker technology designs.

  • Best Cybersecurity ETFs for Q2 2022

    The global cybersecurity market is expected to expand at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% through 2028, as cybercrime and cyberattacks affect more individuals, companies, and governments.

  • Huawei’s Software Business Booms, as Its 5G Sales Suffer

    The U.S. has blocked the company’s acquisition of many advanced chips. So it has shifted its focus to products that don’t require as many foreign chips.

  • The Morning After: President Biden tackles cryptocurrency

    Today’s tech headlines: President Biden tackles cryptocurrency, LimeWire is back, and Patient dies two months after groundbreaking pig heart transplant.

  • Xiaomi, Oppo in Talks With India Firms to Make Phones for Export

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of China’s largest smartphone brands have opened discussions with Indian manufacturers about making phones locally for global export, a concrete step toward establishing the country as a hub for electronics production.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After

  • Ethereum Network Fees Falls to Seven-Month Low

    Transaction fees on the Ethereum network have declined considerably due to dwindling demand and cooling of crypto markets.

  • Apple unveils its latest low-end phone

    The iPhone SE comes with 5g support and a longer lasting battery.

  • Apple upgrades iPhone SE, other higher-end products

    STORY: Apple’s low-end iPhone is getting an upgrade…along with a few other products.Apple on Tuesday added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop, a high point in Apple's move to power its devices with microprocessors designed in house.Apple CEO Tim Cook:“The new iPhone SE brings the advanced features and exceptional performance of A15 to our most affordable iPhone. It's going to be great for existing iPhone users who want a highly capable and compact iPhone, and for new users who want to experience iPhone for the first time.”Apple slightly hiked the price on the iPhone SE to $429 from $399 for the previous model. The new phone starts shipping March 18. The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition.Apple also introduced a new monitor - the Studio Display – which can be paired with any Mac, including Macbook Air and Macbook Pro model. That is priced at $1,599.And the iPad Air also got an upgrade, with Apple's M1 chip that was developed for laptops.The company which has been broadening its services and other products also said its Apple TV+ product would begin showing Major League Baseball games on Friday nights. The weekly double header will be available in eight countries.Now it just needs to the Baseball Season to actually start.

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose on Wednesday after the tech giant announced a slate of new products. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Apple's stock price was up more than 3%. Apple's "Peak Performance" virtual event was highlighted by the debut of a new budget-priced iPhone.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in March

    One investing theme that definitely came to the forefront in 2021 and remains a hot topic in 2022 is the metaverse. The discussions accelerated when Facebook decided to change its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) last fall and announced it was investing $10 billion a year into the nascent industry. At its core, the metaverse is a collection of digital 3D worlds that you can experience through internet-connected computing devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and Google score worse than competition in new right-to-repair study

    Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and HP all received higher marks for their laptops, while Motorola scored higher for its phones

  • Is There Room for Verizon and T-Mobile in Home Internet?

    The two wireless carriers are looking to add millions of home internet subscribers over the next four years.

  • The best mobile microphones you can buy, plus how to pick one

    Here’s a list of the best mobile microphones you can buy, plus how to pick the best one for your needs.

  • Sony’s PlayStation unit suspends Russian software, hardware shipments

    Sony Group Corp.'s game unit said it had suspended all software and hardware shipments in Russia.

  • Why is the iPhone SE 3 price $30 more expensive?

    Apple unveiled the third-gen iPhone SE, often referred to as the iPhone SE 3, during its Peek Performance event on Tuesday. Apple delivered precisely what we expected to get from the iPhone SE 3, except for the price. Contrary to reports, Apple hiked the iPhone SE 3 price by $30. Rumors before the press event … The post Why is the iPhone SE 3 price $30 more expensive? appeared first on BGR.