New Quest 2 software brings wireless PC streaming, updated 'office' mode

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

After a relatively quiet couple of months from Oculus on the software front, Facebook's VR unit is sharing some details on new functionality coming to its Quest 2 standalone headset.

The features, which include wireless Oculus Link support, "Infinite Office" functionality and upcoming 120hz support will be rolling out in the Quest 2's upcoming v28 software update. There's no exact word on when that update is coming but the language in the blog seems to intimate that the rollout is imminent.

The big addition here is a wireless version of Oculus Link which will allow Quest 2 users to stream content from their PCs directly to their standalone headsets, enabling more graphics-intensive titles that were previously only available on the now pretty much defunct Rift platform. Air Link is a feature that will enable users to ditch the tethered experience of Oculus Link, though many users have been relying on third-party software to do this already, utilizing Virtual Desktop.

It appears this upgrade is only coming to Quest 2 users in a new experimental mode, but not owners of the original Quest headset. Users will need to update the Oculus software on both their Quest 2 and PC to the v28 version in order to use this feature.

Accompanying the release of Air Link in this update is new features coming to "Infinite Office" a VR office play that aims to bring your keyboard and mouse into VR and allow users to engage with desktop-style software. Facebook debuted it back at their VR-focused Facebook Connect conference, but they haven't said much about it since.

Today's updates include added keyboard support that not only allows users to link their device but see it inside VR, this support is limited to a single model from a single manufacturer (the Logitech K830) but Facebook says they'll be adding support down the road to other keyboards. Users with this keyboard will be able to see outlines of their hands as well as a rendering of the keyboard in its real position, enabling users to accurately type (theoretically). Infinite Office will also allow users to designate where their real world desk is, a feature that will likely help users orient themselves. Even with a keyboard, there's not much users can do at the moment beyond accessing the Oculus Browser it seems.

Lastly, Oculus is allowing developers to sample out 120hz frame rate support for their titles. Facebook says that there isn't actually anything available with that frame rate yet, not even system software, but that support is here for developers in an experimental fashion.

Oculus says the new software update will be rolling out "gradually" to users.

    The board of Toshiba Corp. is meeting Wednesday, amid Japanese media reports that the president is stepping down as the technology conglomerate studies an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked. Toshiba said decisions on directors will be discussed at the board meeting, and an announcement will be made, but declined to comment on the resignation. Nobuaki Kurumatani was the head of the Japan operations of CVC Capital Partners, which proposed the acquisition last week, before taking his post as chief executive of Toshiba in 2018.

    A court in Houston has authorized an FBI operation to "copy and remove" backdoors from hundreds of Microsoft Exchange email servers in the United States, months after hackers used four previously undiscovered vulnerabilities to attack thousands of networks. The Justice Department announced the operation on Tuesday, which it described as "successful." In March, Microsoft discovered a new China state-sponsored hacking group — Hafnium — targeting Exchange servers run from company networks.

    The Ingenuity copter should be ready to fly on Mars after it downloads an update... from 174 million miles away.

  • Coinbase Reference Price for Listing Is Set at $250 by Nasdaq

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 for the direct listing of Coinbase Global Inc., the cryptocurrency exchange that will start trading Wednesday via a direct listing.The exchange disclosed the price in a statement Tuesday.Setting a reference price is a requirement for trading in the stock to begin. Unlike the share price in a standard IPO, it isn’t a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Investors will have a better sense of valuation when shares start trading Wednesday.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion value in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company goes public. That valuation was based on $350 a share, the price the stock was trading at on the Nasdaq Private Market auction.The offering will be the first major direct listing, an alternative to a traditional IPO, to take place on the Nasdaq. All such previous listings were on the New York Stock Exchange, including those by Roblox Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies Inc., Asana Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc.Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong started Coinbase with Fred Ehrsam in 2012, at a time when few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many crypto exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Traders Seek Moment of Truth From Japan’s Life Insurers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Japan’s life insurers lay out their annual strategies this month, traders will be looking for the answer to one question -- what do some of the world’s biggest investors plan to do about Treasuries?With the path of Treasury yields set to determine investments across the financial world, the intentions of a large cohort of the biggest foreign holders of U.S. government debt will be a crucial input. Japanese investors were on track to be net sellers of Treasuries for the sixth year in seven in their fiscal year to March, according to U.S. Treasury data through January. Some predict a return to purchases in 2021.With combined assets equivalent to $3.6 trillion, and one-quarter of this in foreign securities, even minor shifts in Japanese insurer allocations can impact markets. Furious selling by Japanese funds in February helped fuel the biggest monthly decline in Treasuries since 2016, and with benchmark yields close to their highest in a year, bond investors are keen to know at what levels lifers will become more inclined to buy.“Life insurers are expected to be aggressive about investing in foreign bonds, and are probably looking for the right timing to buy when markets settle down,” said Hiroshi Yokotani, managing director and portfolio strategist for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. “The U.S is seen to be the most attractive destination taking account of hedge costs.”Life insurers will start announcing their allocation plans for the new fiscal year later this week.Treasuries AttractionAfter reaching a record closing low of around 0.5% last August, the 10-year Treasury yield has rebounded and traded at just over 1.60% on Tuesday. That increase makes Treasuries relatively more attractive to some of the credit products which have been preferred by Japan’s life insurers in recent years, where spreads have tumbled close to historic lows.“Credit investment has depressed spreads to historically expensive levels, so investing in Treasuries looks safer in the longer run,” said Akio Kato, general manager of strategic research and investment at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management. “Abundant cash held by investors will keep money flowing into credit but it’s doubtful if the size will be big.”Given the recent flattening of the U.S. 10-year/30-year yield curve -- where the spread was about 68 basis points on Tuesday -- lifers may wait until it steepens back toward 100 basis points before buying Treasuries, Kato added.For State Street’s Yokotani, Treasuries are also more attractive than agency bonds -- such as those of Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae -- which tend to be more volatile when yields are rising.Hedge CallAside from choosing where to invest, Japanese investors also have to decide whether to hedge out their currency risk or not. The yen was the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency in the first quarter of 2021 and is down over 5% against the dollar year-to-date.Short-term rates pinned at low levels have kept hedging costs near historic lows, providing a favorable environment. Japanese investors currently get a yield of almost 1.3% from a 10-year Treasury note after taking account of hedging costs, compared to just 0.67% for local 30-year government bonds.“Returns generated from currency-hedged U.S. Treasuries investment could be too attractive to resist,” said Satoshi Nagami, head of the global strategies investment group at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. Japanese investors “wouldn’t be too aggressive early in the new fiscal year, but I don’t think they feel negative about allocating funds into overseas debt this year.”Life insurers extended a net sale of foreign bonds for a ninth consecutive month in March, the longest ever streak in Ministry of Finance data going back to 2001. That made them a net foreign bond seller for a fiscal year for the first time in seven years.Still, not everyone is convinced Japan’s investors will rush back into Treasuries given the risk yields could continue to rise -- Masahiko Loo, fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Japan in Tokyo sees credit continuing to attract more interest. But a consensus does seem to have formed on where they will invest.“This year, Japanese investor strategy will be simple, to focus on the U.S.,” Loo said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The overhaul will force the Alibaba-backed group to become a financial holding firm.

    (Bloomberg) -- The window for Europe to sell its longest dated debt may be closing faster than countries expect.Demand for Britain’s longest-dated gilt fell to the lowest level since July 2018 at auction on Tuesday, with bids for the bond maturing in 2071 coming in at more than two times the 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion) on offer. Austria and Spain both saw orderbooks fall for sales of 50-year and 15-year debt respectively.It’s a sign that the region’s bond markets are being hit by a double whammy of heavy supply and fears of a reflationary resurgence, which threatens to erode returns for investors. Nordea Bank Abp warned that the window to sell long-dated tenors is now closing as the economy recovers against a backdrop of an accelerating vaccine rollout. That could put pressure on the European Central Bank to dial back its bond purchase programs.“The odds are stacked against longer-dated supply being taken down well,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “There is no likely outcome where long end rates are able to sustain a bid.”Around 15% of debt sales in the region during the first quarter had maturities of 25 years or more -- an all-time high, according Nordea -- as countries took advantage of the ECB’s bond-buying program to borrow at near record-low rates. But now, government bond yields have rebounded from all-time lows as investors begin to price an end to the pandemic.“It may become trickier later this year, as the economic recovery materializes and an environment of higher yields may start to look less remote,” Nordea’s chief strategist Jan von Gerich said, adding that the worst of the selling pressure in bonds appears to be over for now.Spain saw orderbooks drop by around 20 billion euros for a six billion euro debt sale, while in Austria, demand for its 50-year sale fell by around one billion euros, even with only 2 billion euros on offer. Its four-year sale did better, garnering above 26.6 billion euros of bids, around six times more than the amount being sold.One overwhelming force keeping a lid on yields is the ECB’s repeated pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative as the region shakes off economic pain from the pandemic. Data scheduled for Friday is expected to show euro-area consumer price inflation jumped to 1.3% last month, the highest in more than a year. Yet that would still be below the central bank’s goal of a reading close to, but below 2%. “I don’t sense a shift in attitude towards duration based on the better economic outlook, not yet at least,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV. “The lower-for-longer narrative is still widely shared in Europe.”Austrian securities that come due in 2062 yield around 0.66%, up from around 0.10% in December. Fifty-year gilts currently yield around 1.12%, having climbed from less than 0.3% last year. That’s well below a market gauge of expected price rises over the next decade, which hit 3.83% this month, the highest level in more than a decade.(Updates with prices throughout, adds Mizuho comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario’s new public fund manager is revamping its real estate portfolio, cutting its exposure to retail property, after suffering a 12.1% loss on those holdings last year.Investment Management Corp. of Ontario, the pension manager for government workers in the Canadian province, posted an overall gain of 5.4% for 2020. Real estate losses were offset by strong returns from credit and stocks. IMCO, which manages C$73.3 billion ($58.1 billion), was created less than five years ago to consolidate several public sector funds under one manager. It’s still in the process of building its investment team and diversifying the assets it inherited.The C$10.2 billion real estate group is one example: It’s 79% office and retail space, which performed poorly because of the pandemic. “We have a portfolio that’s, unfortunately, underweight logistics and multi-residential,” IMCO Chief Executive Officer Bert Clark said in an interview.Rebalancing those holdings “is going to take time and a lot of hard work,” Clark said. “There are assets that we’re going to have to sweat.” IMCO has struck deals with firms including KingSett Capital Inc. and Dermody Properties LLC to invest in apartments and industrial properties.IMCO is also planning to increase its exposure to global credit, which represents just 6% of assets as of Dec. 31. That won’t necessarily come at the expense of government bond holdings, Clark said. IMCO’s small private equity portfolio earned 34.2% after the successful initial public offering of Corsair Gaming Inc.Another bright spot for the fund was its ability to push cash into stocks after markets plunged in February and March last year, he said. The fund earned 10.7% on public equities, more than double the total return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.“You can’t be a long-term investor if you don’t have your eye on liquidity,” Clark said. “In those dips you won’t be forced to sell, and in an ideal world you can actually be a buyer.”(Updates with information additional quotes from CEO about real estate and credit holdings, private equity returns)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. expects to raise more than $100 billion by 2022, building on last year’s record and an abundance of growth opportunities.“We have many more strategies coming to market now than we did at the beginning of 2020,” Scott Nuttall, KKR’s co-president, said Tuesday at the New York-based firm’s virtual investor day. “Our fundraising pipeline is very large.”KKR took in a record $44 billion last year as investors sought higher-yielding assets. The firm, which oversees $252 billion, has been among the most active dealmakers during the Covid-19 pandemic, investing through the downturn to avoid mistakes it made in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.The firm expects to reach its goal by raising $40 billion to $50 billion in private equity, $15 billion to $20 billion in infrastructure, $10 billion to $15 billion in real estate and $20 billion to $25 billion in credit.KKR is either already in the market with or planning to raise capital for more than 20 strategies this year and next, including its flagship Americas and Europe private equity funds as well as its global impact and opportunistic real estate funds, according to the presentation.Earlier this month, KKR said it brought in $15 billion for its biggest buyout fund in Asia, the largest private equity pool in the region. The firm is also seeking about $12 billion for its fourth global infrastructure fund, Bloomberg has reported.KKR shares gained 28% this year through April 12 compared to an increase of 21% for Carlyle Group Inc. and 19% for Blackstone Group Inc. Apollo Global Management Inc. fell 2.9% in that period.“We’re continuing to see robust demand from LPs of really all types across products,” Nuttall said at the event. “It’s been really hard for investors to find return in the public markets, both equities and credit, especially those that are focused on looking for yield. And so we’re finding more and more investors shifting a larger percentage of their investment portfolio to alternatives.”Nuttall said the firm is seeing investor interest in anything that’s yield-based, and that there’s a significant amount of interest in Asia.The firm also touted its focus on technology, with Co-President Joe Bae saying the sector has been the single largest destination of capital across its large-scale private equity businesses in the last three years. Digital has also been a major component of the firm’s real asset platforms, Bae said.(Updates with additional comments starting in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The listing could spur newbie investors to try cryptocurrencies.

    Roth accounts serve a special tax purpose — they’re funded with after-tax dollars and thus, are distributed tax-free (compared with a traditional account, where the money is contributed and grows tax-free but is taxed at withdrawal). Roth conversions are similar — investors move the money from their traditional accounts into Roth accounts and pay the tax upfront.

    State mortgage programs offer thousands of dollars in student loan relief.

    Coinbase has chosen to come to market via a direct listing, a relatively new option for companies wishing to go public, and one that is curiously suited to a crypto company

    Bitcoin is seen rising towards $70K by May according to several analysts interviewed by CoinDesk.

    Our call of the day from Bank of America narrows down where investors see the most risk these days. Fingers are pointing at the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to success and fulfillment.

    JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and other banks are set to kick off earnings season. Here's how the charts look going into the reports.

    The price is normally the same as the value a company’s shares last traded in private markets. Which for Coinbase is $343.58 per share.

    Bitcoin surged to a record high on Tuesday, a day ahead of Coinbase Global’s public stock listing — the latest coming-out party for cryptocurrencies. The price of Bitcoin rose as high as $63,209 before giving back some of those gains, according to Coindesk. This pattern of Bitcoin hitting new highs ahead of a major event is not new.