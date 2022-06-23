U.S. markets closed

Quest for Advanced Materials in Automotive Manufacturing to Drive Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Market: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Demand for Electronic Components in Several Industries Owing To Rapid Digitization Is Expected To Drive the Shipments of Polyphenylene Oxide Resins over the Decade

United States, Rockville MD, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for polyphenylene oxide (PPO) resins stands at a valuation of US$ 1.79 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.66 billion by the end of 2032. Over the forecast period (2022-2032), consumption of polyphenylene oxide resins is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1%. These insights have been revealed in the latest analysis performed by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Polyphenylene oxide resins are known for their excellent mechanical properties and other characteristic features such as low specific gravity, insulation properties, dimensional stability, etc. These properties make PPO resins a highly preferred material in electronics and automotive manufacturing.

For Critical Insights on Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7510

As such, demand for PPO resins is expected to be majorly driven by these two industries across the forecast period. However, volatility in crude oil prices is expected to have a constraining effect on the overall polyphenylene oxide resins market going forward.

Key polyphenylene oxide resin suppliers are focusing on launching new products to meet increasing demand from various end-use industries. PPO resin manufacturers are also increasing their investments in research and development to develop innovative products and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

Which Regions are Crucial to Global PPO Resins Market Growth?

“Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Increase in Demand for Polyphenylene Oxide Resins”

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly sought-after market for all PPO resin suppliers across the world. At present, consumption of polyphenylene oxide resins in this region accounts for a value of US$ 462.2 million and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% across the forecast period.

High use of PPOs in several end-use industries is expected to primarily drive market growth in this region. This region has witnessed an increase in demand for electronic components owing to rising consumer spending potential which is fueling sales of several devices. Hence, the usage of PPO resins in electronics and electrical appliance manufacturing is also expected to increase over the coming years.

Supportive government initiatives to boost manufacturing and industrial activity in this region are also anticipated to favor polyphenylene oxide resin sales through 2032. Especially increasing automotive manufacturing in this region is predicted to provide new opportunities over the years to come.

To learn more about Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7510

Key Segments Covered in the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Industry Survey

  • Polyphenylene Oxide Resins Market by Application :

    • Automotive & Transportation

    • Electronic Components

    • Domestic Appliances

    • Medical Instruments

    • Air Separation Membranes

    • Fluid Handling

  • Polyphenylene Oxide Resins Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Winning Strategy

Polyphenylene oxide resins market players are increasing their investments in the expansion of production capacity to meet the high demand and are also investing in research and development to launch new modified PPO resins designed for specific applications.

Competitive Landscape

Polyphenylene oxide resin suppliers are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity to meet high demand from the automotive and electronics industries.

The PPO resins market is competitive with major players accounting for a substantial market share. New entrants could penetrate the market by deploying unique strategies and launching novel products that suit evolving trends.

  • In May 2022, LG Chem, a Korean chemical manufacturer, announced the launch of a new plastic that will be used in EV batteries to prevent the spread of fire through them. The new plastic is made up of polyphenylene oxide (PPO) and polyamide (PA) resins.

Get Customization on Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7510

Key players in the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Market

  • Ensinger GmbH

  • Solvay S.A.

  • RTP Company, Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Entec Polymers

  • Romira GmbH

  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co LTD

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Key Takeaways from Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Resins Market Study

  • In 2022, the polyphenylene oxide resins market accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.79 billion.

  • From 2022 to 2032, demand for polyphenylene oxide resins is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1%.

  • The PPO resins market is expected to reach US$ 2.66 billion by 2032.

  • Rising demand for advanced materials, increasing use in automotive & electronic applications, growing demand in nanocomposites, and increasing demand for electronic appliances are major factors driving PPO resins market growth.

  • The Japan PPO resins market stands at a value of US$ 73.7 million in 2022.

  • Volatile pricing of crude oil is expected to have a restraining effect on overall PPO resins market growth.

  • Demand for polyphenylene oxide resins in Asia Pacific is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2032.

  • Consumption of polyphenylene oxide resins in automotive and transportation applications currently accounts for US$ 442.3 million.

Fact. MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Biodiesel Market- The global biodiesel market reached a valuation of US$ 90.4 Bn in 2020. Demand for biodiesel is slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 187.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Agricultural Fumigants Market- The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Cryogenic Ethylene Market- Worldwide consumption of cryogenic ethylene is estimated at US$ 4.78 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that, the global cryogenic ethylene market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.53 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2032.

Abrasives Market- The global abrasives market was valued at US$ 54.03 Bn in 2020. Consumption of abrasives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 97.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Aroma Chemicals Market- The market for aroma chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032, from US$ 5,127 Million in 2022 to reach US$ 8,115.52 Million in 2032.

Demulsifiers Market- Demulsifiers Market Value is projected to reach US$ 3.25 Bn by 2032-end, increasing at a CAGR of around 3.4% over the decade. Global demand for demulsifiers increased year-on-year (YoY) at 1.7% in 2021 to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.28 Bn at the end of 2021.

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market- The global Anticoagulant rodenticides Market is estimated at US$ 720.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Flock Adhesives Market- The global Flock Adhesive market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Bonded Magnet Market- The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market- The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

