U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.00
    -10.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,077.00
    -94.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,109.00
    -25.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.00
    -11.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.53
    +1.25 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    17.31
    -1.33 (-7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3540
    +0.6770 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,964.62
    -133.54 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,427.28
    +52.06 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.50
    -18.53 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Quest Diagnostics to Introduce Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx, the First Companion Diagnostic for Eli Lilly and Company's Verzenio® (abemaciclib), a CDK4/6 Inhibitor for Certain People with HR+ HER2- High Risk Early Breast Cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the First Laboratory to Validate Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis), Quest Plans to Make Testing Available Nationally by the End of October

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it will provide clinical laboratory testing using the Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis) immunohistochemistry companion diagnostic.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

On October 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Eli Lilly and Company's Verzenio® (abemaciclib), in combination with endocrine therapy (tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor), for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), node-positive, early breast cancer (EBC) at high risk of recurrence and a Ki-67 score of ≥20% as determined by an FDA-approved test. Ki-67 is a marker of cellular proliferation. Verzenio is the first and only CDK4/6 inhibitor approved for this patient population.

In aligned actions, the FDA also granted pre-market approval to Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis) from Agilent Technologies, Inc. as a companion diagnostic for Verzenio. Quest is the first laboratory to have validated the test in conjunction with Agilent. Since the validation of an IVD assay can take weeks, Quest is committed to providing the test as soon as possible, with plans to make it nationally available by the end of the month.

"The imminent addition of Ki-67 IHC MIB-1 pharmDx (Dako Omnis) testing to our oncology menu underscores our commitment to providing precision medicine innovations with potential to improve outcomes for patients with cancer," said Kristie Dolan, General Manager, Oncology Franchise, Quest Diagnostics. "It also reflects our ability to create value-producing relationships across healthcare, building on our long-standing precision medicine collaboration with Agilent."

Quest Diagnostics is a leading diagnostics services provider in oncology and genetics. Covering the breadth of diagnostic services, from screening and diagnosis to treatment selection, prognosis and monitoring recurrence, the company's expertise spans nearly all cancers, including breast, thyroid, lung cancer, colorectal, prostate, cervical, multiple myeloma and leukemia/lymphoma, among others.

About Early Breast Cancer and Risk of Recurrence
It is estimated that 90 percent of all breast cancers are detected at an early stage. Although the prognosis for HR+ HER2- EBC is generally positive, 20 percent of patients will experience recurrence potentially to incurable metastatic disease.1 Risk of recurrence is greatest within the initial two to three years post-diagnosis, particularly in patients with node-positive, high risk EBC.2 Factors associated with high risk of recurrence include: positive nodal status, large tumor size (≥5 cm), high tumor grade (Grade 3), and high rate of cellular proliferation [Ki-67 score (≥20%)].3

Node-positive means that cancer cells from the tumor in the breast have been found in the lymph nodes in the armpit area. Although the breast cancer is removed through surgery, the presence of cancer cells in the lymph nodes signifies that there is a higher chance of the cancer returning and spreading.

About Breast Cancer
Breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide in females, according to GLOBOCAN. With approximately 685,000 deaths in 2020, breast cancer is the fifth-leading cause of cancer death worldwide.4 In the U.S., it is estimated that there will be 281,550 new cases of breast cancer in 2021.5 Approximately 70 percent of all breast cancers are of the HR+ HER2- subtype.5

About Verzenio® (abemaciclib)
Verzenio® abemaciclib is a targeted treatment known as a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Verzenio is a non-chemotherapy oral tablet.

Verzenio works inside the cell to block CDK4/6 activity and help stop the growth of cancer cells, so they may eventually die (based on preclinical studies).* Cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK)4/6 are activated by binding to D-cyclins. In estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer cell lines, cyclin D1 and CDK4/6 promote phosphorylation of the retinoblastoma protein (Rb), cell cycle progression, and cell proliferation.

In vitro, continuous exposure to Verzenio inhibited Rb phosphorylation and blocked progression from G1 to S phase of the cell cycle, resulting in senescence and apoptosis (cell death). Preclinically, Verzenio dosed daily without interruption resulted in reduction of tumor size. Inhibiting CDK4/6 in healthy cells can result in side effects, some of which may be serious. Clinical evidence also suggests that Verzenio crosses the blood-brain barrier. In patients with advanced cancer, including breast cancer, concentrations of Verzenio and its active metabolites (M2 and M20) in cerebrospinal fluid are comparable to unbound plasma concentrations.

Verzenio is Lilly's first solid oral dosage form to be made using a faster, more efficient process known as continuous manufacturing. Continuous manufacturing is a new and advanced type of manufacturing within the pharmaceutical industry, and Lilly is one of the first companies to use this technology.

INDICATIONS FOR VERZENIO
Verzenio® (abemaciclib) in combination with endocrine therapy (ET) is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), node-positive, early breast cancer (EBC) at high risk of recurrence and a Ki-67 score of ≥20% as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Verzenio is indicated for the treatment of HR+ HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer:

  • in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for postmenopausal women, and men, as initial endocrine-based therapy

  • in combination with fulvestrant for adult patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy

  • as a single agent for adult patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy and prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting

Please see full Prescribing Information for Verzenio.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

1 Early Breast Cancer Trialists' Collaborative Group (EBCTCG). Effects of chemotherapy and hormonal therapy for early breast cancer on recurrence and 15-year survival: an overview of the randomised trials. Lancet. 2005;365(9472):1687-1717. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(05)66544-0.
2 Verzenio [package insert]. Indianapolis, IN: Eli Lilly and Company.
3 Cheng L, Swartz MD, Zhao H, et al. Hazard of recurrence among women after primary breast cancer treatment--a 10-year follow-up using data from SEER-Medicare. Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2012;21:800-809.
4 Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, et al. Global cancer statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71(3):209-249
5 National Cancer Institute, SEER. Cancer Stat Facts: Female Breast Cancer. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast.html. Accessed September 14, 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-introduce-ki-67-ihc-mib-1-pharmdx-the-first-companion-diagnostic-for-eli-lilly-and-companys-verzenio-abemaciclib-a-cdk46-inhibitor-for-certain-people-with-hr-her2--high-risk-early-breast-cancer-301401714.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Zillow Reportedly Has Halted Home Purchases. The Stock Is Sliding.

    The company's iBuyer business has slowed because it has been difficult to find workers to make home repairs during the current labor shortage.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

    These companies have been firing on all cylinders and soaring. A stock market correction will make them more attractively valued.

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Her unexplained jitteriness and weight loss were telling clues

    For nearly a decade, Sherrill Franklin battled an elusive foe. She lost 22 pounds without trying. Her face was flushed, her neck felt sweaty and clammy, and she felt inexplicably jittery. At times Franklin, who lives in a rural community an hour west of Philadelphia, endured bouts of dizziness. It wasn't until a worrisome new problem landed her in the hospital that a specialist, one of nearly two dozen doctors she consulted, ordered a blood test that revealed the reason she felt so sick.Subscrib

  • What Companies Has Mark Cuban Invested In?

    Mark Cuban is best known as the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, but it turns out he has a number of diverse interests — and he's willing to support them financially. A look at the...

  • Rebel Wilson on her weight loss: 'People are so obsessed with it'

    The Australian star says her "Year of Health" is "not about being a certain size or body weight or anything."

  • Major Signs You Had COVID Already

    A shocking 50% of people who get COVID may have long-term symptoms that can change their lives. That's the stunning finding from a brand new study, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. These "long haulers" have Long COVID, or PASC, or Post-COVID Syndrome, and it can ruin their lives. To discuss the damaging effects, doctors from Emory University convened recently for a webchat and we compiled what they said. Read on for the main symptoms of Long COVID—and to ensure your healt

  • The Absolute Worst Foods You Can Eat, Says New Report

    Be honest with yourself—how many times have you looked at a packaged food in the store that claims to be healthy, only to find out from the nutrition label that it's anything but? It can be easy to market food as "low-fat" or "no sugar added" yet still have an obscene amount of sugar, sodium, and calories stuffed into it. This is the motivation behind the Food Compass, a recent nutrient profiling system from researchers at Tufts University that puts all foods on a ranking system of absolute best

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said This About the Next Surge

    As coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations decline nationwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is happy to see it—but also realistic about the chances of another surge. Whether or not we have one depends on a few factors, which he outlined this morning on Fox News Sunday with host Chris Wallace. Read on for five life-saving predictions and pieces of advice—and to ensure your health

  • US ‘underestimated vaccine hesitancy’, outgoing health chief admits

    Statement comes shortly after US passed milestone of 75 per cent at least partially vaccinated

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Bill Clinton released from California hospital after six days

    After spending the last six days hospitalized, former President Bill Clinton will make his way home to New York.

  • Everyday Habits That Can Lead to "Deadly" Cancer

    One of the most common questions people have about cancer is, "How can I prevent it?" The American Cancer Society estimates that at least 42% of cancers are potentially avoidable. How? By modifying certain lifestyle factors that are within your control: Nutrition, body weight, physical activity, smoking, and alcohol consumption. But those aren't the only parts of your daily routine that might increase your cancer risk. Read on to find out more, including some surprising habits that can lead to c

  • The #1 Worst Supplement You Can Take, Says Dietitian

    Browsing the supplement aisle at your local drugstore or supermarket can feel overwhelming. In front of you are countless supplements claiming to provide everything from better heart health to improved cognitive function to weight loss. And while some supplements do deliver on their promises, many fall short. Worse yet, some could do more harm than good.In fact, there's one supplement that has so much potential to cause harm that experts recommend you avoid it entirely. According to Courtney D'A

  • Bill Clinton Leaves Hospital, Escorted By Hillary Clinton, And Gives ‘Thumbs-Up’ On How He’s Feeling

    UPDATE, SUNDAY MORNING: Former President Bill Clinton has been released from the hospital. Clinton left the facility arm-in-arm with his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, greeting hospital staff as he exited and giving a thumbs-up when asked how he was feeling. University of California Irvine Health Department of Medicine Executive Director Dr. […]

  • In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

    Republican Rep. Ken Weyler was known around the New Hampshire Statehouse for dismissing the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and opposing tens of millions of dollars in federal funds to promote vaccinations. The episode was especially piercing in New Hampshire, where the previous House speaker died of COVID-19 last year. It has also exposed Republicans' persistent struggle to root out the misinformation that has taken hold in its ranks across the country.

  • Surprising Side Effects of Too Much Marijuana, Say Experts

    The days of Reefer Madness hysteria seem long behind us as more and more states legalize recreational marijuana. (Last week, one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas, said he believed federal anti-marijuana laws might no longer be necessary.) Although pot is no longer considered the mania-inducing menace of years past, it's not harm free—like many milder, legal substances such as caffeine, pot can cause negative side effects if you use too much. Here are some potentia

  • Thailand to cease Sinovac vaccine use when stocks end this month

    Thailand will stop using the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinovac when its current stock finishes, a senior official said on Monday, having used the shot extensively in combination with Western-developed vaccines. Thailand used over 31.5 million Sinovac doses since February, starting with two doses to frontline workers, high-risk groups and residents of Phuket, a holiday island that reopened to tourists early in a pilot scheme. In July, Thailand started inoculating https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-starts-tighter-coronavirus-lockdown-around-capital-2021-07-12 people with Sinovac as a first dose followed by the Oxford University-developed AstraZeneca.