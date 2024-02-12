Quest Diagnostics' (NYSE:DGX) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.75

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of April to $0.75. This will take the annual payment to 2.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Quest Diagnostics' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Quest Diagnostics was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 24.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Quest Diagnostics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.20 total annually to $3.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Quest Diagnostics' Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Quest Diagnostics has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.1% per year over the past five years. Quest Diagnostics definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Quest Diagnostics Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Quest Diagnostics that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

