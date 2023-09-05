Quest Diagnostics' (NYSE:DGX) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Quest Diagnostics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$13b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Quest Diagnostics has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Healthcare industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Quest Diagnostics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Quest Diagnostics.

So How Is Quest Diagnostics' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 22% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Quest Diagnostics has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Quest Diagnostics' ROCE

To sum it up, Quest Diagnostics has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Quest Diagnostics that you might find interesting.

