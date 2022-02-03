U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.25
    -48.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,391.00
    -101.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,803.00
    -311.50 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.30
    -12.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -1.14 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.15
    +1.19 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8040
    +0.3540 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,698.12
    -1,861.82 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.85
    -43.62 (-4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.54
    -3.46 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 245,000 American likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2022; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 6.5% TO $0.66 PER SHARE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DGX

- Full year revenues of $10.79 billion, up 14.3% from 2020

- Full year diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $15.55, up 48.5% from 2020; and adjusted diluted EPS of $14.24, up 27.4% from 2020

- Full year cash provided by operations of $2.23 billion, up 11.4% from 2020

- Fourth quarter revenues of $2.74 billion, down 8.6% versus 2020

- Fourth quarter diluted EPS of $3.12, down 25.9% from 2020; and adjusted diluted EPS of $3.33, down 25.7% from 2020

- Full year 2022 reported diluted EPS expected to be between $7.63 and $8.33, and adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $8.65 and $9.35

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

"In another unprecedented year, Quest provided critical COVID-19 testing to our country and delivered record revenues, earnings and cash from operations for full year 2021," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "At the same time, our base business revenues grew more than 19 percent year over year, achieving record levels.

"Quest is well positioned in 2022 to deliver on our commitments. Our guidance for 2022 reflects lower demand for COVID-19 testing services; growth in the base business; and the impact of the previously announced one-year delay of PAMA cuts; partially offset by investments to accelerate growth.

"I am proud of the incredible accomplishments of our 50,000 Quest employees throughout the pandemic. They have risen to the challenge of bringing COVID-19 testing to millions of patients – all the while innovating, persevering, and remaining committed to our vision of empowering better health. Our team is strong, the business has momentum, and Quest's future is bright."


Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change


(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Reported:
















Net revenues

$

2,744


$

3,002


(8.6) %


$

10,788


$

9,437


14.3 %

Base business revenues (a)

$

2,022


$

1,850


9.3 %


$

8,018


$

6,714


19.4 %

COVID-19 testing revenues

$

722


$

1,152


(37.3) %


$

2,770


$

2,723


1.7 %

















Diagnostic information services revenues

$

2,674


$

2,922


(8.5) %


$

10,494


$

9,139


14.8 %

Revenue per requisition







(9.8) %








(1.6) %

Requisition volume







1.3 %








16.5 %

Organic requisition volume







0.2 %








13.6 %

Operating income (b)

$

536


$

795


(32.5) %


$

2,381


$

1,971


20.8 %

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (b)


19.5 %



26.5 %


(7.0) %



22.1 %



20.9 %


1.2 %

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (b)

$

390


$

579


(32.6) %


$

1,995


$

1,431


39.4 %

Diluted EPS (b) (c)

$

3.12


$

4.21


(25.9) %


$

15.55


$

10.47


48.5 %

Cash provided by operations

$

481


$

541


(11.0) %


$

2,233


$

2,005


11.4 %

Capital expenditures

$

144


$

162


(11.4) %


$

403


$

418


(3.7) %

















Adjusted (b):
















Operating income

$

579


$

860


(32.8) %


$

2,565


$

2,210


16.0 %

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues


21.1 %



28.6 %


(7.5) %



23.8 %



23.4 %


0.4 %

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

$

416


$

615


(32.4) %


$

1,827


$

1,527


19.6 %

Diluted EPS (c)

$

3.33


$

4.48


(25.7) %


$

14.24


$

11.18


27.4 %




(a)

Excludes COVID-19 testing.



(b)

For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.



(c)

The sum of reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the four quarters of 2021 did not equal the total for the year ended December 31, 2021 due to both quarterly fluctuations in our earnings and in the weighted average common shares outstanding throughout the year as a result of the impact of accelerated share repurchase agreements ("ASR") that we entered into during April 2021.

Dividend Increased

Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors authorized a 6.5% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.66 per share, or $2.64 per share annually, starting with the dividend payable on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 6, 2022. This dividend increase is the company's eleventh since 2011.

Guidance for Full Year 2022

We estimate full year 2022 guidance as follows:


Low


High


Net revenues

$9.0 billion


$9.5 billion


Net revenues decrease

(16.6)%


(11.9)%


Base business revenues (a)

$8.3 billion


$8.5 billion


Base business revenues increase

3.5%


6.0%


COVID-19 testing revenues

$0.7 billion


$1.0 billion


COVID-19 testing revenues decrease

(74.7)%


(63.9)%


Reported diluted EPS

$7.63


$8.33


Adjusted diluted EPS

$8.65


$9.35


Cash provided by operations

At least $1.6 billion


Capital expenditures

Approximately $400 million




(a)

Excludes COVID-19 testing.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, certain financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, a gain on remeasurement of an equity interest, costs associated with donations, contributions, and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, our initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities, a gain on sale of an ownership interest in a joint venture, gains associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

Quest Diagnostics will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, passcode: 7895081; or via live webcast on our website at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. We suggest participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or, from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 3, 2022 until midnight Eastern Time on February 17, 2022, by phone at 800-839-9317 for domestic callers and 203-369-3605 for international callers. Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read our periodic reports, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, the complexity of billing, reimbursement and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.

This earnings release, including the attached financial tables, is available online in the Newsroom section at www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net revenues

$ 2,744


$ 3,002


$ 10,788


$ 9,437









Operating costs and expenses and other operating expense:








Cost of services

1,718


1,733


6,579


5,804

Selling, general and administrative

464


447


1,727


1,550

Amortization of intangible assets

26


26


103


103

Other operating expense (income), net


1


(2)


9

Total operating costs and expenses, net

2,208


2,207


8,407


7,466









Operating income

536


795


2,381


1,971









Other income (expense):








Interest expense, net

(37)


(39)


(151)


(163)

Other income, net

3


2


369


76

Total non-operating (expense) income, net

(34)


(37)


218


(87)









Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees

502


758


2,599


1,884

Income tax expense

(114)


(191)


(597)


(460)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

25


42


78


75

Net income

413


609


2,080


1,499

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

23


30


85


68

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics

$ 390


$ 579


$ 1,995


$ 1,431









Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:








Basic

$ 3.19


$ 4.28


$ 15.85


$ 10.62









Diluted

$ 3.12


$ 4.21


$ 15.55


$ 10.47









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

122


135


125


134









Diluted

125


137


128


136









Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 872


$ 1,158

Accounts receivable, net

1,438


1,520

Inventories

208


223

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

223


157

Total current assets

2,741


3,058

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,707


1,627

Operating lease right-of-use assets

597


604

Goodwill

7,095


6,873

Intangible assets, net

1,167


1,167

Investment in equity method investees

141


521

Other assets

163


176

Total assets

$ 13,611


$ 14,026





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 1,600


$ 1,633

Current portion of long-term debt

2


2

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

151


141

Total current liabilities

1,753


1,776

Long-term debt

4,010


4,013

Long-term operating lease liabilities

494


499

Other liabilities

792


847

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

79


82

Stockholders' equity:




Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:




Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both December 31, 2021 and 2020; 162 and 217 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

2,260


2,841

Retained earnings

7,649


9,303

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14)


(21)

Treasury stock, at cost; 43 and 84 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

(3,453)


(5,366)

Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity

6,444


6,759

Noncontrolling interests

39


50

Total stockholders' equity

6,483


6,809

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 13,611


$ 14,026

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in millions)

(unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 2,080


$ 1,499

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

408


361

Provision for credit losses

4


19

Deferred income tax (benefit) provision

(57)


85

Stock-based compensation expense

79


97

Gain on disposition of joint venture

(314)


Losses on sale of property, plant and equipment

9


3

Other, net

(63)


(81)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

81


(455)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

35


452

Income taxes payable

(20)


22

Termination of interest rate swap agreements


40

Other assets and liabilities, net

(9)


(37)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,233


2,005





Cash flows from investing activities:




Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(331)


(330)

Proceeds from disposition of joint venture

755

...

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Honeywell Earnings Are Fine. The Guidance Is the Problem.

    Industrial giant Honeywell International had a strong end to 2021, but fourth-quarter numbers won’t be what investors focus on Thursday. Honeywell reported $2.09 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings from $8.7 billion in sales. “We remained resilient, focusing on operational excellence to deliver the commitments we made to shareholders,” said Chief Executive Darius Adamczyk in the company’s news release.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Among Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash could rank among the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe Facebook parent plunged 20% in early U.S. trading on th

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Qualcomm stock slips following strong earnings and outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares slipped in the extended session Wednesday as the chip maker's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates, but certain business segments fell short of expectations.

  • Shell ends 2021 on high note, hikes dividend, buybacks again

    Shell again boosted its dividend and share repurchases on Thursday after fourth quarter profits hit their highest in eight years, fuelled by higher oil and gas prices and strong gas trading performance. The strong results cap a year of dramatic recovery for Shell and the oil and gas sector after energy demand and prices collapsed in 2020 in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. Shell shares were up 1.2% by 1015 GMT, compared with a 0.1% decline for the broader European energy index.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Eli Lilly stock gains after earnings rise above expectations, as COVID-19 antibodies revenue top $1 billion

    Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. rose 0.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the drug giant reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as COVID-19 antibodies revenue topped $1 billion, which was well above forecasts. Net income fell to $1.73 billion, or $1.90 a share, from $2.12 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.49 from $2.31, above the FactSet consensus of $2.45. Revenue grew 7.5% to

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.